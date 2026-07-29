Monsoon and immunity: Why vitamin C matters during the rainy season

Monsoon is here, and so are all the skin and health issues that are triggered by viruses mainly circulating during the rainy days. Read on to know what health complications you may face during these months and symptoms you need to be aware of.

Medically Verified By: Dr Deepak Talwar

Monsoon and Immunity: Why Vitamin C Matters During the Rainy Season

The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the summer heat, but it can also make us more vulnerable to common illnesses. Increased humidity, changing temperatures, and waterlogging can create an environment where bacteria, viruses, and fungi thrive, raising the risk of infections. Studies suggest that people exposed to rain may have a higher likelihood of developing respiratory infections.

The cool, damp weather can also affect the body's natural defences, making colds, coughs, allergies, and skin infections more common during this time. That's why taking care of your health and maintaining strong immunity is especially important during the monsoon. Simple habits such as eating a balanced diet, staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep, and practicing good hygiene can go a long way in helping you stay healthy throughout the season.

Why Are Seasonal Illnesses More Common During the Monsoon?

The rainy season can create conditions that make it easier for infections to spread. Contaminated food and water, stagnant water that serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and prolonged exposure to damp conditions can all increase the risk of falling ill.

Some of the most common health concerns during the monsoon include:

Colds, coughs, and other respiratory infections Viral fevers Stomach and intestinal infections Seasonal allergies Skin infections and fungal conditions

According to Dr Deepak Talwar, Director & Chair Pulmonary Sleep & Critical care centre for Respiratory Diseases NOIDA, WASOG Sarcoid Clinic India, "The monsoon season can bring a higher risk of common infections due to changing weather conditions and increased exposure to germs. While seasonal illnesses are more common during this time, they can often be prevented with a few simple precautions. Eating freshly prepared food, drinking clean water, maintaining good personal hygiene, and following a balanced, nutritious diet can help strengthen the immune system and support overall health throughout the season."

Dr. Ankith Rai, Associate Director Medical Affairs, Abbott India, said: " Vitamin C is an essential nutrient that helps supports overall health. It plays an important role in maintaining a healthy immune system, supports collagen production for healthy skin, and provides antioxidant protection. Including Vitamin C as part of a balanced diet can help strengthen the body's natural defenses and contribute to overall well-being."

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Supporting Health During The Monsoon

Simple daily habits can help reduce the risk of seasonal illnesses:

Maintain good personal hygiene and wash hands regularly. Stay well hydrated by drinking clean, boiled water. Eat freshly prepared, balanced meals rich in fruits and vegetables, including Vitamin C-rich foods such as amla, guava, citrus fruits, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Stay physically active and get adequate rest. Keep your skin clean and dry to reduce the risk of fungal infections.

At the same time, it is important to:

Avoid eating unwashed fruits and vegetables. Do not consume stale or improperly stored food. Limit frequent intake of deep-fried foods. Prevent stagnant water from collecting around the home to reduce mosquito breeding.

Towards Better Health This Monsoon

While the monsoon season can increase the risk of common illnesses, a few healthy habits can go a long way in helping you stay well. Good nutrition, regular exercise, proper hygiene, and adequate rest all play an important role in supporting your body's natural defence's.

Including vitamin C as part of a balanced diet can further support immune health and healthy skin, helping you stay at your best throughout the season.

Disclaimer: The above article is only meant for informational purposes, do not consider it as an alternative to any medical advices. Always consult a doctor or an expert before making any changes to your lifestyle habits.

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