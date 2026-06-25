Monsoon acne explained: Why your skin breaks out more during rainy season, effective ways to prevent it

Monsoon humidity, sweat and excess oil can clog pores and trigger acne breakouts. Learn why rainy-season acne occurs and practical prevention strategies.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Shitij Goel

Monsoon Acne.

The onset of the monsoon season helps bring relief from the hot summer weather. But while the cool breezes and rain showers are appreciated dermatologists often notice an increase numner of patients with acne flareups during this season. Increased humidity, heavy sweating, blocked pores and bacteria can create an ideal environment for pimples and acne to break out. If you have been lately noticing a new patch of acne each morning then don't worry as you are not alone. According to experts monsoon season can have a huge impact on the health of the skin particularly for individuals who have acne-prone and oily skin.

What causes acne to worsen in the monsoons?

According to Dr. Shitij Goel, Professor & HoD of Dermatology at Sharda Hospital the biggest reason behind monsoon acne is the humidity level in the atmosphere. The dermatologist told TheHealthSite, "High humidity during the monsoon causes the production of sebum or oil in the skin so when it combines with sweat, dirt, dead skin cells and particles of pollution it can clog pores causing acne breakouts. Additionally the warm and moist atmosphere encourages the proliferation of acne-causing bacteria." The expert further warns that too much oil production and clogged pores can produce blackheads, whiteheads, inflammatory acne and painful cystic pimples.

Common reasons for monsoon acne

Excessive humidity: Rainy weather can activate sebum production which may cause pores to get clogged and create an environment conducive to acne. Increased sweating: Most people often sweat even during the rainy season because of the humid weather. The combination of sweat, oil and bacteria can irritate the skin and lead to acne. Accumulation of dirt and pollution: Dust, pollutants and environmental contaminants are often present in rainwater. If the face is not properly cleansed then these particles can clog the skin's pores and settle on the skin. Fungal growth: Fungi and microorganisms grow well in the monsoon climate. In some cases people may experience fungal acne that manifests as small and itchy bumps confusing with normal acne. Heavy use of skin care products: A lot of people end up using thick creams and moisturisers which can be too heavy in hot and humid conditions thus exacerbate the effect of pore blockage.

Who is at greater risk?

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) confirms that globally overproduction of sebum and clogged pores are two of the top causes of acne. And people who are more prone to getting acne during the monsoon period include:

Those who have oily skin Teenagers experiencing hormonal changes People who had suffered from acne in the past People who are constantly in an environment where pollution is present Those who wear make-up day in and day out for long periods of time

Signs you should pay attention to

Sometimes the breakouts may be more severe than others so look out for these signs:

Ongoing acne breakouts over a period of weeks Acne that is painful or deep is an example of cystic acne Redness and inflammation Acne with scarring and dark spots Tiny bumps or itching that could be a sign of fungal acne

Tips to prevent monsoon acne

Dr. Goel recommends a steady and straightforward skin care regimen during the rainy season. He explained, "The key is to keep the skin clean without over washing it. Use a gentle cleanser twice daily, choose noncomedogenic skincare products and avoid touching or picking at pimples. A balanced diet and adequate hydration also play an important role in maintaining healthy skin."

The monsoon season is accompanied by high humidity, increased oil production, sweating, bacterial growth and clogged pores which are all common skin concerns. The rainy season can be an ideal environment for developing acne, but the proper skin care regimen can help to minimize that risk. Prolonged or severe acne is a condition that should not be left untreated, experts stress. If you seek timely treatment and expert advice, you can avoid complications like scarring and skin damage in the long run, and get a beautiful skin without worrying about monsoon breakouts.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified dermatologist for persistent or severe acne concerns.