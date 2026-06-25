Monsoon acne explained: Why your skin breaks out more during rainy season, effective ways to prevent it

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 25, 2026 8:19 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Shitij Goel
The onset of the monsoon season helps bring relief from the hot summer weather. But while the cool breezes and rain showers are appreciated dermatologists often notice an increase numner of patients with acne flareups during this season. Increased humidity, heavy sweating, blocked pores and bacteria can create an ideal environment for pimples and acne to break out. If you have been lately noticing a new patch of acne each morning then don't worry as you are not alone. According to experts monsoon season can have a huge impact on the health of the skin particularly for individuals who have acne-prone and oily skin.
According to Dr. Shitij Goel, Professor & HoD of Dermatology at Sharda Hospital the biggest reason behind monsoon acne is the humidity level in the atmosphere. The dermatologist told TheHealthSite, "High humidity during the monsoon causes the production of sebum or oil in the skin so when it combines with sweat, dirt, dead skin cells and particles of pollution it can clog pores causing acne breakouts. Additionally the warm and moist atmosphere encourages the proliferation of acne-causing bacteria." The expert further warns that too much oil production and clogged pores can produce blackheads, whiteheads, inflammatory acne and painful cystic pimples.
The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) confirms that globally overproduction of sebum and clogged pores are two of the top causes of acne. And people who are more prone to getting acne during the monsoon period include:
Sometimes the breakouts may be more severe than others so look out for these signs:
Dr. Goel recommends a steady and straightforward skin care regimen during the rainy season. He explained, "The key is to keep the skin clean without over washing it. Use a gentle cleanser twice daily, choose noncomedogenic skincare products and avoid touching or picking at pimples. A balanced diet and adequate hydration also play an important role in maintaining healthy skin."
The monsoon season is accompanied by high humidity, increased oil production, sweating, bacterial growth and clogged pores which are all common skin concerns. The rainy season can be an ideal environment for developing acne, but the proper skin care regimen can help to minimize that risk. Prolonged or severe acne is a condition that should not be left untreated, experts stress. If you seek timely treatment and expert advice, you can avoid complications like scarring and skin damage in the long run, and get a beautiful skin without worrying about monsoon breakouts.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified dermatologist for persistent or severe acne concerns.