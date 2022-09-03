Moderate To Severe Acne: What Works And What Not?

- Health A-Z
In India, acne is a significant skin issue. Pimples, whiteheads, and blackheads appear to be widespread due to the rise in humidity and the impending warm days. It not only makes your skin seem bad, but it also makes it look lifeless, dry, and dull. Since acne is caused by sebum overproduction from your skin, the monsoon season is the worst for the problem. The cause of acne is greasy skin. This is because more oil production during the monsoon blocks the skin's pores.
Additionally, there are times when your face has too many dead skin cells. This often leads to clogged skin pores. The Propionibacterium acnes bacteria is what causes acne to develop. They appear in the pores and cause acne to erupt. The monsoon season is the worst for acne because of heat from the powerful sun's rays, which can lead to skin inflammation and intense redness. In addition to being inevitable, monsoon acne is a challenging skin condition to treat. There are, however, practical approaches to handling the situation.
Dr Rohit Batra, Dermatologist, DermaWorld Skin & Hair Clinic, New Delhi, offers advice on treating monsoon acne effectively.
In a few, Acne breakouts can be temporary, but the rest can face severe, chronic acne that can be difficult to treat. Acne will cause less long-term harm to your skin the sooner you start taking prescription medication from a skin specialist. Many treatments and therapies are efficient for acne as they concentrate on the underlying causes of acne. Depending on your problem's seriousness, your skin specialist will suggest medicine to treat your acne breakouts & acne scars.
1. Oral and Topical antibiotics
2. Topical agents like Benzoyl peroxide
3. Oral and Topical retinoids.
4. Salicylic acid/ AzealicAcid peels
5. Cleansing Medi facials which open the closed comedones and infuse Topical medicines for a quick healing
6. LASERs and LED Light-based Procedures
Once the active acne is controlled, marks and scars can be reduced substantially.
1. Micro Needling Radiofrequency
2. Fractional Resurfacing
3. Platelet-rich plasma
4. Nano Fractional Lasers
5. Subscission
6. TCA Cross
Moderate acne will become serious if not treated on time. Severe acne & acne scars can be challenging to treat, can be physically bothering, and contribute to anxiety, despair, and low self-esteem. Therefore, it's better to seek medical care if you see no improvement in the condition within a few weeks after following a basic skincare routine. Depending on the kind, intensity, age, and shape of your acne, your dermatologist may recommend oral or topical medications or a combination of therapies.
