Mira Rajput might not be an actress, but she is no less than a diva! People who follow her know that she is all about a natural thing when it comes to beauty and skincare. She is one of those people who chose plants over needles for skincare treatments. She prefers to use DIY home-made recipes than clinical products when it comes to her skin. Did you know she has never gotten professional makeup done!

She never shies away from sharing these home remedies with the world. From yoga to clean eating, nutrition to skincare, she has been sharing a lot of content on her social media about the holistic living he lives his life and ways she can improve her lifestyle. A while back, she shared a detailed video, revealing her skincare and hair care secrets. The video was captioned, "DIY Skincare. Here are my favourite packs and potions that you can prepare yourself #GetTheGlow (sic)," shows the mother-of-two dressed in a stunning rose-pink full-sleeved top.

Mira Rajput’s Skincare And Haircare Secrets

In the post, she started making face packs with kitchen ingredients and taking care of her skin when she was 14. Mira shared a word of caution: “All of these ingredients are natural – they’re spices, things you find in your kitchen cabinet, in the fridge – so I would highly recommend you do a patch test if you haven’t before because they can have adverse reactions.” She also suggested that you should make sure that everything you are using should be clean and your nails should be clipped to avoid bacteria. Make sure the spices you use are of the purest form. Also Read - Most open letters to Mira Rajput express hate, here's why I don't: A working Mom

Mira Rajput’s Reveals Her Skincare Secrets

Here are Mira Rajput’s skincare and haircare secrets she shared on her social media account:

Honey And Turmeric Face Mask

Looking for a natural way to get rid of the zits and brighten up the skin? Mix a little bit of honey and a pinch of turmeric to bid adieu to your skin woes. Addressing how beneficial the ingredients, Rajput said, “Honey, as we all know, is a natural humectant and it is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial. I like to use it for when I have zits or muddy looking skin that is not looking fresh.”

She further explained that doing this helps because Haldi (turmeric) is granular and does not dissolve in honey – this helps break down all the dead skin and leaves the skin “supple and healthy.”

Raw Milk Toner

Dry, irritated skin? Try raw milk! Talking about a remedy she borrowed from her mom, Rajput Kapoor asserted, “I have seen my mom putting raw milk on her face since I was young. It was her remedy for everything, whether it was sunburn, it’s an uneven tan, the skin is feeling dry or not feeling healthy, she used to do this every morning. She explained in the process. “As soon as it dries up, you do it again. I like to use 3 tablespoons of milk and rose water.”

Raw milk is loaded with nutrients that are essential for your skin. It contains vitamin A that puts a barrier to infection and speed up the healing process. The lactic acid in raw milk gives you a natural glow.

Basil For Acne

Ditch the strong pens and opt for a natural way to get rid of acne with this basil anti-acne spot treatment. “I figured this hack out when I was facing PCOS-like acne conditions,” she shared. Mira shared that basil contains anti-inflammatory properties that “is going to settle, reducing the redness and the bump.” You just must steep basil in water and apply it on the zits.

Basil leaves are rich in anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. The oil extracted from these holy leaves helps in cleansing the skin from within. It is also an excellent skin cleanser for all those who have an extremely oily skin. Using basil leaves can also help in removing dirt and impurities that clog pores and reduce the formation of sebum in the skin layer.

4-Step Natural Facial

Rajput Kapoor revealed that she did not get a professional facial even before her wedding. Here are the steps she follows:

Step 1: Apply half a lemon on the face

Step 2: Mix gram flour, yoghurt with optional mix-ins including orange peel, sandalwood, moringa powder, neem powder. Saffron and rosewater

Step 3: Use tomato juice to brighten the skin

Step 4: Slather aloe vera on your face

Explaining the benefits of lemon, she said, “I figured this hack out when I was facing PCOS-like acne conditions.” She also loves finishing it off with aloe vera as it “just cools your skin, tightens it, tones it. I can feel that my skin is breathing, it is really refreshed.”

Mira Rajput’s Hair Secrets

In the video, she also shared some home remedies that help moisturize the skin naturally and promote hair growth and health.

Coconut Oil And Hibiscus For Hair Growth

Hibiscus is a healthy ingredient that has been a part of hair packs for a long time. It is touted as an excellent ingredient that nourishes the hair follicles, softens the hair and makes it more manageable. In the IGTV video, she explained that she mixes 6-7 hibiscus leaves and two hibiscus flowers with coconut oil, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, amla powder and neem powder. She lets it boil, then steep and cool down before applying the mixture to the hair.

Flaxseed Hair Gel

Looking for an easy-peasy natural way to moisturize your strands? For this one, boil half a cup of flaxseeds with water and then strain it to create a gel. Rajput Kapoor, “The gel is quite a good hack for baby hair. It is helping you keep your hair neat, and it is nourishing you at the same time.”

Studies have shown that flaxseeds are a good source of B vitamins, a group of nutrients that help make your hair stronger and healthier. It is also a rich source of vitamin E, which helps reduce the effects of free radicals on your scalp and promote hair growth. Flaxseed gel contains omega-3s, which helps moisturize your hair and make it bouncy.