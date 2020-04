Face masks can help all you men take care of your skin a little better amidst the lockdown days of summer.

Gone are the days when grooming was considered to be women's domain. It's 2020 now and men are equally keen on pampering themselves. The necessity of grooming becomes even more important during the summer. Your skin needs extra care during the hot and dry spell even if you are stuck inside your home amidst the lockdown. So, like women, men need to be extra cautious about their skin care regime during the lockdown days of summer. According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, indoor air can be a lot more polluted and harmful than the air outside. The air quality depletes due to moisture, cleaning products, and other chemicals. Poor indoor air quality doesn't only affect your respiratory organs, it has a negative impact on your skin too. Impure indoor air may cause skin irritation, rashes, acne and much more. Face packs can help all you men take care of your skin a little better amidst the lockdown days of summer.

IS IT IMPORTANT TO SHAVE BEFORE APPLYING A FACEMASK?

This is a question that many men grapple with. Well, it is not important to shave before applying a face pack. They will soften down your facial hair and their follicles reducing the irritation of razor when you shave. However, if you have shaved already, make sure to apply a moisturizer before applying the mask. Also, avoid using it if you've recently shaved your beard. It can cause irritation to your skin.

HOMEMADE FACE PACKS

Unfortunately, you can't visit a salon during the lockdown. So, you have to rely on your home supplies to pamper your skin with a face pack. Try making one for yourself at home. Here we are with the recipes of a few homemade options. These easy-to-make packs, which can be prepped with your kitchen ingredients, will help you get rid of black heads, dirty pores, oily skin, impurities and toxins in your skin.

Coconut oil and aloe vera gel mask

Coconut water and aloe vera gel are both known for their cooling properties. This face mask will relax your skin pores and keep it moist.

How to

Start by whisking 1/8 cup of coconut oil and 1/8 cup of aloe vera gel together.

Add 1/2 teaspoon of vitamin E to enhance the mask’s skin smoothing effects.

Now apply it on your skin and let it dry completely.

Remove the mask afterward.

Pat your skin dry with a clean towel.

Coffee mask

Coffee helps in reducing redness and puffiness. It also increases blood circulation, which works on your dark circles and gives you a glowing skin.

How to

Separate the white from 1 large egg yolk. Whisk the egg until the froth forms.

Now mix the egg white with the ½ cup of coffee grounds.

Add 1tbsp of honey and 1 tsp of lemon juice in the mixture.

Make sure everything mixes well.

Once it becomes a paste, massage it on your face gently in soft circular motions.

Let the mask rest for about 15 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water.

Lemon mask

Lemon contains citric acid which is great for your skin, especially during summer. It helps in fighting acne problems and keeps oily skin at a bay.

How to