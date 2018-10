The most important aspect of Navratri is dandiya and garba nights where women dress up and dance. Also, women try and pay special attention to their skin during Navaratri. So, this Navaratri if you wish to look ravishing and radiant then follow these smart beauty hacks by Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

Skin care routine for Navaratri

Advanced Cleansing with scrubbing: Toxins from the body and pollutants from the environment can give the skin dull look. Just using a facewash is not adequate for deep pore cleansing. Use oats soaked in water, moong dal scrub and so on.

Makeup remover: Again rubbing your skin with oils for removing makeup and subsequent use of facewash to get rid of the oil, dries the skin and makes it more sensitive. You can use micellar water with dry cotton or sonic rotator brush that will remove the embedded makeup particles from skin pores. Don’t go overboard on makeup. Try to apply skin-friendly products. Don’t ignore any allergies or infections and seek your dermatologist’s advice if needed. Avoid self-medication and it can be harmful for your skin.

Moisturizing: Different skin types need different ones choose from creams for dry skin, lotions for normal skin and gels for oily skin. Always moisturize prior to sleeping whatever may be your skin type.

Masks: Fruits like papaya, banana have the capacity to flush out toxins. If you have an oily skin you can use multani mitti or clay pack to get rid of that excess oil and help your skin to glow. Do this gently!

Protection: You should use sunscreen (minimum SPF 25) moisturizer, compact powder and foundation, to prevent dust and dirt from harming you. Hope you enjoy the auspicious Navaratri festival and look gorgeous! Opt for these tricks now!