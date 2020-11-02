Bath bombs are the talk of the town right now! Here’s how you can make one at home to pamper yourself to a soothing bath.

Do you love baths? For someone who loves bath, you must be familiar with the new craze called 'bath bomb'. They are scented, frizzy and fun, but are they good for the skin? While some ingredients like oils in bath bombs are good for the skin, others can be irritating.

"The major ingredients in bath bombs are usually sodium bicarbonate and citric acid which cause the soap to effervesce. In addition, it may also have essential oils and cleansers. Sometimes the soap bombs have additives like SLS, fragrances, dyes or other agents which can irritate the skin. If the bomb is diluted in large quantities of water then these agents get diluted and may not irritate the skin. However, if a small quantity of water is used then a higher concentration of the additives may cause an irritant reaction and some rash on the skin," Dr. Sirisha Singh, Dermatologist explained.

So, if your skin is sensitive, you might want to skip the bomb altogether. Even though the insta-worthy bath bombs are great for a sensory experience, you might want to try something more natural. Here's how to DIY your own bath bomb at home if your skin is prone to problems.

Ingredients you will need

Don’t you love the fizz and foam when the bomb hits the water? For that, you will need a cup of baking soda. Take half a cup of citric acid for the soap to effervesce. The next ingredient is cornstarch. Take half a cup of cornstarch to give your skin that silky, soft feeling. You will need half a cup of Epsom salt, also known as magnesium sulfate. This ingredient is great to ease muscle pain, treat skin problems such as acne. 4 tablespoons of almond oil as a natural skin moisturizer. You can also use argon oil or olive oil if you want. You will need 20-30 drops of essential oil to add a therapeutic value to the bath bombs. Try mixing lavender, vanilla and lemon to add a nice fragrance to the bath bomb.

How to make a bath bomb?