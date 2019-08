Cellulite gives your skin a dimpled appearance. It happens when fat cells in your body presses against the connective tissues of the epidermis. Affected areas are usually the thighs and buttocks. But it is also seen on the breasts, lower abdomen and upper arms as well. It may be due to gender, genes, hormones, body fat, skin tone and inflammation. It is not a disease and treatment is not necessary except for cosmetic reasons.

Though this condition may affect both men and women, it is more common in women. Almost all women encounter this cosmetic problem at some point of time in their lifetime. It is also known as orange-peel skin because of its texture. There are many treatment options for this condition, but most offer temporary solutions only.

CAUSES OF CELLULITE

Many factors are responsible for the development of cellulites. A decrease in oestrogen levels may trigger cellulite development by restricting blood flow to the connective tissues under the skin. This, in turn, means that less oxygen is supplied to the area. A decrease in this hormone also leads to enlarged fat cells. In fact, hormones like oestrogen, insulin, noradrenaline, thyroid hormones and prolactin are all a part of the cellulite production process. Another reason could be ageing. You skin loses its elasticity and becomes thin as you age. This induces cellulite formation. Slow metabolism and weight gain are other factors responsible for this condition.

People who add a lot of fat, carbs and salt to their diet are at a higher risk of cellulite formation. Smoking and having a sedentary lifestyle are other factors that contribute to this. Also, avoid wearing tight underwear as it may restrict circulation and try to maintain a healthy weight.

TREATMENT OPTIONS

Today, there are many ways by which a trained professional may reduce the appearance of cellulite by breaking up the bands of connective tissue under the skin’s surface. Let us take a look at a few of them.

Acoustic wave therapy

This technique uses sound waves to break down cellulite. It consists of a hand-held device that transmits these waves into the offending cells. You will have to undergo many sessions before you see visible results.

Laser treatment

This option offers a cosmetic solution for a year or so. It is a temporary procedure that involves the insertion of a laser probe under the skin. This probe is then fired and this breaks up the tissues. This procedure thickens skin by stimulation the production of collagen. This too reduces the appearance of cellulite.

Subcision

In this procedure, a dermatologist will insert a needle under the skin and break up the connective tissue bands. This is a slightly better option than laser as the results may last for up to 2 years.

Vacuum-assisted precise tissue release

In this procedure, a trained professional will cut the fibroid bands under the skin. A device with small blades is used for this purpose. When the connective bands are cut, the tissue underneath moves up to fill the space under the skin. This reduces the appearance of cellulite. The results may last for up tp 3 years.

Carboxytherapy

This involves the pumping of carbon dioxide gas under the skin. But beware, this is a dangerous procedure and can have serious side effects. You may experience bruising and discomfort but it may reduce cellulite to a certain extent.

NATURAL WAYS TO KEEP CELLULITE AWAY

All the above-mentioned procedures are not 100 per cent fool-proof. Results are temporary and the procedures expensive and painful. Here we reveal how you can adopt a few lifestyle modifications to keep cellulite away.

Adopt a healthy diet

A healthy and nutritious diet is very important. Adopt a low sodium diet. Salt makes your fat cells swell. This worsens cellulite condition. Include a lot of fibre, fresh fruits and vegetable and whole grain foods in your diet.

Stay hydrated

Dehydration makes the skin thin and weak. It reduces elasticity and this makes cellulites more pronounced. Drink a lot of water. Try to have 8 to 10 tall glasses of water a day. Avoid too much tea and coffee and carbonated drinks.

Avoid a sedentary lifestyle

Cellulite is nothing but lumps of fat under the skin. Exercise regularly to reduce the appearance of these ugly lumps. Regular exercise will help you maintain muscle strength and tone. This will reduce body fat. You can go for a walk, try yoga, go swimming or hit the gym.

Regular massage helps

There are body massagers available in the market just for this purpose. These devices have multiple nubs on them. It stimulates circulation and breaks up fluids beneath your skin. You can easily massage the fat pockets with this device by yourself in the comforts of your home. Daily massage can also eliminate toxins that accumulate in the fat layer.

Exfoliate with a caffeine scrub

Caffeine body scrubs are great for eliminating cellulite. You can also grind coffee beans and use this coarse powder to exfoliate your skin. It stimulates lymphatic drainage and also tightens skin. Do this regularly.