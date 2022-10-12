Make Vitamin C Serum Your Beauty Buddy: Shahnaz Husain Reveals Benefits With A Word Of Caution

These serums can treat various skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation, enlarged pores, and fine wrinkles. This serum formulation is the best option if you want to balance out your skin tone or get rid of dark spots.

Applying a serum containing vitamin C and hyaluronic acid the skin will give you great anti-ageing benefits.

We all know that vitamins are essential for both good health and beauty. Let us take the skin. It requires an adequate amount of nutrients to maintain its normal functions, including that of cell renewal. One of the most important vitamins is vitamin C. It is good not only for the health of the skin, but also for strengthening the immune system. It keeps skin problems at bay and also helps to delay degeneration, as well as premature visible ageing signs.

The many benefits of vitamin C

Here, let us take a look at some of the beauty benefits of vitamin C.

Vitamin C is vital for maintaining healthy collagen, the supportive tissue of the skin. Collagen helps to keep the skin healthy, firm, strong and youthful. It maintains the elasticity and resilience of the skin.

Vitamin C keeps the skin healthy.

It is also a powerful antioxidant, which protects the youthful properties of the skin and also offers protection against the damage caused by free radicals.

Vitamin C also contains ascorbic acid, which helps skin texture and produces an even colour tone.

So, take a look at your diet and ensure that it supplies you with adequate amount of this nutrient. Including citrus fruits, apples, tomato, lemon, etc., in your diet, helps to prevent oxidation damage and degeneration, delaying visible ageing signs.

Have oily skin? Get a vitamin C serum

If you have oily skin, you can be prone to acne, as the pores of an oily skin become blocked with hardened oil, leading to pimples and acne. A vitamin C serum would be ideal for your skin. In fact, for oily skin, one should use a Vitamin C serum, which are light and normally water-based and are thus ideal for this skin type.

How to apply: Clean your skin using a face wash or cleansing lotion for oily skin. Then apply a few drops of the vitamin C serum, tapping it gently on the face.

Benefits of vitamin C serum

Recently, vitamin C serums have become popular and are very much a part of modern skin care. Let us look at their benefits.

You may like to read

Serums are thinner than creams and lotions, and are also in a form that easily enters the deeper layers of the skin.

These contain various kinds of ingredients, like skin lightening ingredients, or those that heal scar tissue, regenerate cells, soothe sun damage and so on.

Some serums can contain vitamin C along with hyaluronic acid, which is said to have powerful anti-ageing properties.

Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid: A magical combination

Hyaluronic acid is a natural substance that helps the body to make collagen and elastin, thus protecting the youthful properties of the skin and even rejuvenating the skin. It encourages the skin to retain moisture and remain firm, supple and smooth. Now, when these benefits are combined with those of vitamin C, the result can definitely be magical. Applying a serum containing vitamin C and hyaluronic acid the skin will give you great anti-ageing benefits. It will delay and minimise visible ageing signs like wrinkles, lines, ageing spots, and add a glow and making the skin more youthful and radiant. In other words, it will revitalize and rejuvenate the skin over a period of time.

A word of caution

The natural form of vitamin C is ascorbic acid, so one should ensure that the cosmetic product does not contain only ascorbic acid, which can make the solution too acidic. This can cause skin irritation in some people. Combining vitamin C with certain ingredients can also lead to skin irritation. Therefore, when using a vitamin C serum, do a patch test and apply a very thin layer on the skin, comprising of a few drops. You may apply it after cleansing and before applying sunscreen. Or, you can apply it at night, after cleansing. Take a few drops and apply lightly all over the face. Today, beauty experts all over the world consider Vitamin C ideal for cosmetic products and for topical application too.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)