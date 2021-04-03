DOne of the most beautiful and stunning actresses Madhuri Dixit is the embodiment of true beauty. Even though she has been part of the industry for a long time she never fails to impress us with her beauty. Undoubtedly the mother of 2 is ageless beauty and exudes elegance and charm. The stunner loves to flaunt her natural beauty and likes to stick to the ‘bare minimum’ when it comes to her skin. If you have ever wondered what Madhuri does to keep her skin glowing and healthy at 53 here are some tips she has shared in the past