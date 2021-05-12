By now, all of us know that Korean beauty is a global trend that everybody needs to follow. And honestly, we are obsessed with it. Korean makeup is all about the flawless, glass skin look. Think smooth texture, buttery-smooth products that melt into your skin and cushions that give you a flawless complexion. Oh yes – the cushions! But one thing you need to keep up with is the ever-changing makeup trends in Korea. What you think was big last year might not be as popular this year, and some trends are evergreen. Also Read - Busted: 5 Korean beauty myths you should stop believing

We know it is difficult right now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make yourself feel better. Whether you have a meeting or an online date, these trends could come in handy and make you look even more stunning than you already do. So, let’s check out what Korean beauty has in store for us.

Korean Makeup Trends Of 2021

If you love all things K-beauty, stay updated with these Korean makeup trends of 2021 that are all things natural.

Mirror Skin

If you are familiar with K-beauty trends, then you must have heard of glass skin. But the trend this year is mirror skin – your skin so glowy that it is almost reflective. It simply means healthy-looking skin with a smooth surface. Go for a foundation that gives you a glowy, dewy finish.

Mauve Makeup

Mauve is what sits in the middle of pink and purple. While the pinks and the nudes are what is considered go-to looks, but that might not be the case this year. The new trend this year is all about mauve makeup, which is extremely versatile that suits everyone’s taste – whether you are a minimalist or a maximalist.

Popsicle Lip

Ever heard of gradient lip or popsicle lip? According to Korean beauty experts, this makeup trend makes one appear more youthful and gorgeous. This trend makes your lips look juicy, bitten with colour, and irresistibly soft. It has been around for years and looks like it is going to stay for a long time! It is absolutely perfect for someone who likes to keep things natural but better.

Natural Brows

There was a time when fuller brows were the trend, but the ‘natural brows’ trend is again picking up. People give more emphasis to highlighting the brows by keeping them to the minimum. They just brush them up using a brow mascara or fill the gaps to make it look natural but with a brushed effect. Regardless of how your brows are shaped, this trend allows everyone every kind of eyebrow style.

Taupe Eyeshadow

Think beautiful grey and brown tones that give you that gives you a smokey eye and makes your eyes look alluring. Tempting, right? Well, if you too neglected this beautiful tone until now, it is time to jump the bandwagon. This shade may look dull, but it will uplift your look in a jiffy. Not only are taupe eyeshadow palettes a favourite among makeup artists, but they are also a hit among beginners who are just starting with makeup.