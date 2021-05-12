By now all of us know that Korean beauty is a global trend that everybody needs to follow. And honestly we are obsessed with it. Korean makeup is all about the flawless glass skin look. Think smooth texture buttery-smooth products that melt into your skin and cushions that give you a flawless complexion. Oh yes - the cushions! But one thing you need to keep up with is the ever-changing makeup trends in Korea. What you think was big last year might not be as popular this year and some trends are evergreen. We know it is difficult right now