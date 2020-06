Removing your makeup at the end of the day is essential to keep your skin clear and healthy. Besides following a regular skincare routine, keeping your makeup kit clean and hygienic is crucial to avoid skin issues. Dead skin cells, dirt, oil and bacteria can accumulate in your foundation sponge, makeup brushes and even lipsticks. Using these dirty, unhygienic products on your face could lead to skin irritation, redness, rashes, clogged pores, blackheads, whiteheads, milia and even acne breakouts. Using contaminated cosmetics and makeup tools can also up risk of diseases such as conjunctivitis, staph, e-coli, fungal infections, and cold sores. Beauty experts say makeup kit should be disinfected once a fortnight. Brushes, blending sponge, should be washed once a week. Metal or plastic tools should also be disinfected once a week. Also Read - World Environment Day 2020: Be aware of the toxins in your lipsticks and shampoos

So, when was the last time you cleaned your makeup kit? If you can’t remember it, you need to take out all your beauty tools and sanitize them right now. Here are some tips to clean and sanitise your makeup kit: Also Read - 5 home remedies for all your summer skin problems

Makeup brushes

Keep your makeup brushes clean and free of foundation and eye shadow debris. You can use a brush cleanser or paper towels for a quick cleanse. To remove excess makeup within the bristles, wash the makeup brushes with cool or lukewarm water and brush cleaner. Swirl the brush in your palm while washing them to ensure that no dirt remains stuck inside the bristles. Rinse until they look clean. When it’s done washing, place the brushes flat on a countertop and allow them to air dry. Also Read - 5 magical kitchen ingredients to fight your skin problems during summer

Makeup sponges

Makeup tools such as blending sponges or facial cleansing brushes should left out to dry after each use, otherwise mold can grow within them.

Follow these steps to clean your makeup sponge –

Gently squeeze the sponge under running water until it’s totally wet.

Add a cleansing liquid or rub a bar of soap onto the sponge

Give the sponge a good massage, pressing and pushing it into the palm of your wet hand.

Then squeeze and rinse until the water runs clear.

Now set your sponge aside and let it air dry

If you want to skip this cleansing task, use disposable applicators and sponges, which can be discarded after a few uses.

Liquid or cream foundation

For stuff that you can’t technically clean, like your foundation cream, the best way to maintain hygiene is by not dipping your fingers in them. Use sanitary applicators, such as a clean cotton bud, sponge or spatula, to access the product.

Lipstick and concealers

Slightly twist up your stick product and then using a cotton bud remove a thin layer. Then spray the exposed area with isopropyl alcohol to sanitize it. Wipe clean or let it air-dry. It’s also a good idea to sanitize your lipstick and concealers at least once a week.

Pencils

Sharpen your eyeliner and lipliner pencils before each use. If you’re using retractable products, spray some rubbing alcohol onto a cotton pad and wipe the tip of the pencil before using it.

Powders

Dirt and oils can collect on your pressed powder makeup products such as eyeshadow, blush, bronzer and two-way cake. Using a butter knife, gently scrape off a thin layer of the product. Then spray some alcohol and let it air dry.