Well, the hot and sultry summer days have given way to the soothing monsoon. The much-awaited rains are good enough reasons to celebrate. But if you think that the monsoon showers are going to wash away your make-up woes, then you are mistaken. The rainy days can actually give you drippy, runny and patchy make-up, thanks to the soaring humidity they come with. After all, the sepia-toned weather and high levels of moisture in the air do not do any good to your skin or the beauty products that you use. However, avoiding certain make-up mistakes can make you look ravishing and gorgeous even when the humidity is high. Here’s your checklist of beauty blunders. Say goodbye to them ASAP. Also Read - Monsoon haircare: Top tips to tame your frizzy tresses when the humidity is high

You are using cream-based products

You love your creamy foundations and eye shadows because they add that dewy glow to your look. Yes, they do so, but in the winter. Cream-based make-up melts down in the rainy season and makes you look oily too, thanks to high humidity. So, switch to a powder-based foundation during the monsoon. It will last longer while giving you a matte look. Also Read - Facial cupping can give you an instant facelift and more

You’ve ditched your sunscreen

During the rainy season, the sun only hides behind the clouds. It doesn’t vanish. So, your skin is exposed to its harmful UVA and UVB rays even during the monsoon. Take out your sunscreen if you have packed it off. Make sure you use one with an SPF of 30. Also Read - Have a cup or two of green tea every day for glowing skin and shining hair

You haven’t switched to waterproof eye make-up

You don’t want your mascara or eye liner to come off while you are out, right? But a regular eye make-up might be disastrous if you have to step out amidst the rains. So, switch to waterproof options. Make sure you remove them once you are back. You may need a little longer to clean them.

You’re using glossy lip products

Glossy, or semi-glossy shades give you a classy look, no doubt. But they may not be the best options for the monsoon. Glossy and creamy lip balms or lipsticks are highly likely to bleed out in the humid weather. Go for soft, matte options instead. You can also use a tinted lip balm or a lip stain this monsoon. Pair your lip balm or lipstick with a lip liner.

You’re using a lot of shimmers and glitters

They do enhance your look. But shimmers and glitters aren’t your best bet for the monsoon. This is because they make your face oily due to the high moisture content of the air. So, it’s best to go for matte bronzers during the rainy season.

You aren’t cleaning up your skin at the right time

So, you’ve braved a sudden downpour and are back home all drenched. The first thing that you do after changing clothes is to relax on your couch with a cup of piping hot tea. That’s the worst thing that you can do to your skin during the monsoon. Rainwater is loaded with acids, toxins and chemicals that can be harsh on your skin. Get off the couch and clean your skin immediately after getting back home if you got wet in the rains.