Looking for the perfect nail polish shade to glam up your look this Diwali? Here are 5 shades to choose from for the festive season.

The famous festival season is here and how. With streets filled with people, sparkly lights shining bright under the canopy of blue sky and a smile inevitably appearing on everyone’s face – you can tell it is Diwali. Everybody is busy planning and prepping for the festivities. While all of it is important, focusing on the little details is also necessary. Yes, we are talking about your nails as the title suggests. Choosing the right nail paint shade is important as well to complete your overall look. Also Read - Firecracker injuries: Home remedies to deal with burns during Diwali

Your nails are just as important as your hairdo. They also need some pampering. Even if you are looking all glamorous with the right outfit and the right hairstyle, if your nails are looking all damaged, you will not look your best. To take your look up a notch, here are a few nail lacquers you can go for this festive season. Also Read - Expert advice on celebrating Diwali amidst COVID-19 and high pollution

Nail Lacquer For Diwali

Blue

Blue is officially the colour of the year! That’s right, ‘classic blue’ was picked as Pantone Colour of the Year in 2020. So, what are you waiting for? Grab blue paint to add vibrant vibes to your outfit. Go for a shiny lacquer to accentuate the drama for the festive season. Also Read - ‘Caution fatigue’ may lead to COVID-19 spike, experts warn as crowds increase ahead of Diwali

Metallic Gold

No one can deny that gold can oomph your look in no time. If you think Gold is too mainstream for you, then you can go for metallic gold. There are many shades of gold you can pick from, including mirror chrome gold, matte gold, studded gold glitter, liquid gold and more.

Champagne

We love a range of moodier nail polishes that grab everyone’s attention! Champagne is a great shade for someone who likes to glam up their look without being too obvious. Not only does it look stunning, but also make your complexion look bold.

Multicolor Glitter

Because it includes a variety of colours, it is the right pick for Diwali. It will bring the bling you need for the festive season. However, it might make your nails turn into sparkly disco balls so avoid overdoing it. Try mixing and matching with some subtle nail lacquer.

Yellow

A literal bottle of sunshine – that’s what a bright-yellow shade looks like. It is the perfect statement colour if you are attending a Diwali party. If you love bold and colourful, then this shade is for you!

How To Choose The Right Shade?

While you can wear the colour of your choice, some colours may suit you better than others depending on your skin tone.

For people with a deep skin tone, floral and bright shades would be a great choice. Plus, they never go out of style. For olive to medium skin tones, a variety of nail paint shades can look flattering. Pick a pastel colour or sparkly shade to look party-ready this season. People who have light skin should go for something light and ethereal. Gold would also be a great choice for you.