The famous festival season is here and how. With streets filled with people sparkly lights shining bright under the canopy of blue sky and a smile inevitably appearing on everyone’s face – you can tell it is Diwali. Everybody is busy planning and prepping for the festivities. While all of it is important focusing on the little details is also necessary. Yes we are talking about your nails as the title suggests. Choosing the right nail paint shade is important as well to complete your overall look. Your nails are just as important as your hairdo. They also need some pampering.