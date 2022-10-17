Make A Style Statement This Diwali With Braids: Tips From Shahnaz Husain

A braided hairstyle is good for a gala occasion, like Diwali, and there are many ways of doing this. Exclusive tips from Shahnaz Husain.

Braiding the hair is not really new. Hair was braided even during ancient times. There are so many different ways to do this that one can say with certainty that braided hair will never go out of style. Even now, in 2022, this is a popular hairstyle trend. Hair can be braided in many ways, using hair accessories. If you have long hair, braid it and put it up. You can also have several braids and then put them up in a pony tail with ribbons. Coloured ribbons can also be used all along the braid. Fancy hair accessories can be used to hold the braid together. There are so many ways to do this. Here, let us look at all the ways of braiding your hair to make a fashion statement.

Make a statement with a chignon

The hair can be braided and then coiled at the back of the head into a chignon, held together with a decorative hair clip. A plain chignon can be made to look more elaborate, by plaiting a part of the hair and coiling it around the chignon.

Try the French braid

Here's how you can make a French braid. Start with a few sections of the hair at the crown and add more and more sections, with the braid becoming thicker as one goes downwards. Or you can start braiding the hair from the top, taking it to either side of the head. If the hair is shoulder length, it is easier to make a braid, than if the hair is short.

Get a high braid

You can have a high braid too. Tie a pony tail and then braid the hair. A braid can be worn on one side also. For young girls, tie two pony tails. Then braid and coil around on either side.

The popular side braid

The side braid is a popular hair style whatever the texture of your hair, you can try braiding it on one side. Comb the hair by sweeping it all to one side. Then divide it into three sections and make a loose braid and secure it with a ribbon, scrunchy or rubber band. Long hair can be braided and then put up. Or, have the braid on one side, with tiny curls framing the face. Put up several braids in a pony tail with ribbons, or, make a pony tail, leaving one section of hair free. Braid the free section and wrap it around the pony tail, as if the braid is holding up the pony tail.

A style you can try

Try something different by first dividing the hair in three sections. Then divide each section into two or three and make a braid. Do the same with the other two sections. Secure it with a rubber brand or tie ribbons. Or, make a pony tail, leaving one section of hair free. Braid the free section and wrap it around the pony tail.

You may like to read

Braid your hair this Diwali: A few tips for you

If the hair is dry, with a fly-away tendency, take a few drops of conditioner or hair serum and massage lightly into the hair. This will help to comb out the knots and also braid the hair easily. The braid should have a tight and smooth appearance. A braided hairstyle is also good for a gala occasion, like Diwali.

The braid can be decorated with garlands of fresh flowers, or with decorative hair accessories, like tiny glittering stones.

Curls and ringlets can be styled and then they can be put up with the help of hair accessories.

Long hair may be put up too, in a casual knot or braided styles.

You can also have long braids using hair extensions.

Alternatively, put up the braid with hair accessories. Putting the hair up can make you look sophisticated, elegant or glamorous. The style is suitable for a gala occasion.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)