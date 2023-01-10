Luxury Beauty Treatments: Here’s What You Can Use To Indulge Yourself At Home

Spa treatments are not merely ‘pampering luxury treatments’, but a requisite to stress management and total well being.

You can look good and feel good with luxury beauty treatments. Read these tips from Shahnaz Husain to know how.

If we talk of luxury treatments in the wellness and grooming industry, we are not referring only to the costs involved for high-end products or services. It is also not about the celebrities who use or endorse such products. In fact, awareness is so high nowadays that it is mainly about the ingredients that are used. For instance, high-end salons in the West use luxury ingredients like Caviar, the eggs of the sturgeon fish. Rich in fatty acids and lipids, it is used in luxury packs to nourish skin and hair powerfully. One of the most expensive ingredients, used in India, is saffron. Like essential oils, it is extremely expensive, because an enormous quantity of flowers is needed to obtain a few strands of saffron. The trend today is that luxury treatments and personal care products should have organic ingredients. Luxury products are the result of research, advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology.

USE OF OILS IN LUXURY TREATMENTS

Many oils are also used in luxury treatments, like Apricot kernel oil, Macadamia oil and Argan oil.

Macadamia oil

This is rich in lipids and is used in the treatment of brittle and damaged hair.

Argan oil

This is extracted from the kernels of the argan tree and is mainly found in Morocco. Due to its many beauty benefits, it is referred to as 'liquid gold'. It is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids and is used to condition the hair. In fact, it helps to soften rough and frizzy hair. It can even be applied like a hair serum to tame the hair. A few drops of the oil should be rubbed over the palms. Then smooth the palms over the hair, or apply lightly into the hair.

FRUITS AND FLOWERS FOR BEAUTY

Many fruits, once considered rare, are used as ingredients in hair and skin care products, as well as for kitchen-shelf remedies.

Avocado

This contains around 20 vitamins and minerals. Not only that, it contains the monounsaturated fat, olieic acid, like olive oil. Avocados are also rich in antioxidants and contain Vitamins A, E, C and B6, along with minerals like potassium and calcium. It is made into hair butter to nourish the hair.

You may like to read

For home care: Mash the avocado, add honey and a little lemon juice. Apply this on the hair as a pack.

Kiwi

This fruit is being used for luxury face packs. Kiwi is a fruit from New Zealand, which is available in India. It is rich in vitamins and citric acid. It deep cleanses and revitalizes the skin.

For home care: Make a pulp of the fruit, and then add one teaspoon olive oil and egg. Apply on the face and wash it off after half an hour.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus infusions also make wonderful hair revitalizers. Wash the hair with shampoo, rinsing well with water. Then rinse the hair with a hibiscus infusion. Prepare this in advance. Leave the flowers and leaves overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. Macerate flowers. Strain and apply on scalp and rinse the hair.

AROMATIC ESSENTIAL OILS

These, in fact, are very expensive and constitute luxury items. Embodying the gentle healing touch of nature, they also represent the ultimate in luxury salon and spa treatments. Treatments with these essential oils include cleansing, purifying, stress-relieving and rejuvenating massages and body polishing. The formulations used for the treatments rely on the rich Indian herbal heritage and organic ingredients that are known for their beneficial effects on the body and mind. However, spa treatments are not merely 'pampering luxury treatments', but a requisite to stress management and total well being. In fact, with today's competitive career world, the relevance of such treatments has certainly increased. Indeed, today, looking good and feeling great are two sides of the same coin.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)