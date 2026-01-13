Lohri 2026: From Sonam Bajwa To Wamiqa Gabbi, Punjabi Actresses’ Glowy Festive Looks To Bookmark

From Sonam Bajwa to Wamiqa Gabbi, Punjabi actresses' glowy festive looks, skincare tips, and minimal makeup ideas to shine this Lohri 2026 that you can try out.

Lohri is the best combination of tradition, cosiness and party and when it comes to the festive inspiration, no doubt that Punjabi actresses never betray. With Lohri 2026 drawing near, actors like Sonam Bajwa and Wamiqa Gabbi have raised the bar high with their skin glowing, little to no makeup, and hands-on, graceful Punjabi glamour. Their celebrity radiance confirms that you do not require a lot of makeup to shine brightly, as healthy skin is the key to shine. Here's everything about how these actresses have achieved an effortless Lohri glowing look with healthy skin, something which can also help you

Lohri 2026:Celebrity Glowy Look

Here's the secret mantra behind every celebrity's flawless skin and look

Sonam Bajwa: Queen Of Dewy Glam

The festive style of Sonam Bajwa is full of tender glamour and radiant skin. She has fresh and dew-like makeup, whether in her traditional Patiala suit or graceful Anarkali. Sonam tends to use hydrated skin, light highlighter, peachy blush, and shiny lips, which are suitable for winter festivals, such as Lohri. Her mantra on beauty is moisturisation and clean skincare that makes her glow look natural and easy, even during the cold winter.

Neeru Bajwa: Classic Beauty With Natural Flair

The Lohri look of Neeru Bajwa resembles a graceful and uncomplicated look. She does not wear much base makeup and allows her skin texture to shine. Her traditional Punjabi dresses are accompanied by soft kohl eyes, neutral lips and well-cut hair.Her radiant skin can be attributed to the regular care of the skin, hydration and no excessive makeup over-layering, which is a perfect procedure during long Lohri nights at the bonfire.

Sargun Mehta: Fresh, Young And Celebratory Radiance

The festival beauty style of Sargun Mehta is young and easy to identify with. She likes to wear bright Punjabi suits in combination with fresh and rosy makeup and radiant skin. Her go to seems like cream blush, light foundation and healthy skin.On the occasion of Lohri 2026, Sargun-inspired fashions are promoted to women as the way to wear is to adopt breathable makeup and concentrate on skin preparation, as opposed to heavy makeup.

Nimrat Khaira: Folk Vibes With Soulful look

Singer-actress Nimrat Khaira is a perfect combination of Punjabi folk and modest beauty. Her Lohri-prepared appearance typically consists of natural colors, little make-up and a naturally radiant skin. The touch of kajal, nude lips and well moisturised skin defines her festal look.Her style demonstrates that conventional Punjabi clothes and good skin can be impressive and at the same time not overwhelming.

Wamiqa Gabbi: Soft Shine Meets Beauty Skin

The festive appearance of Wamiqa Gabbi is more of soft glamour and beauty of skin. She frequently opts to use bright bases, muted glitz and new cosmetics that are complementary to her natural beauty. Wamiqa has an attractive and radiant skin and stunning ethnic clothing that makes her an outstanding inspirational figure in the Lohri festivals.

Her choices of beauty underline that it takes soft skincare, facial oils, and that it is necessary to keep the makeup minimal and allow the skin to breathe.

How To Get A Punjabi Actress-Inspired Glow This Lohri 2026?

To replicate this celebrity glowy skin, it is important to put emphasis on hydration, moisturisation and basic skin care routines. Apply nourishing creams, exfoliation should be performed softly and should not be experimented with using new products near the festival. Combine glowing skin with a traditional Punjabi outfit, statement jhumkas, and confidence that is the actual festive formula.

With the fresh glam of Sonam Bajwa to the natural radiant shade of Wamiqa Gabbi, Punjabi actresses demonstrate that Lohri beauty is all about natural skin and cultural grace. These stars are the stars of this Lohri 2026, be inspired by them and make your festival look and skin shine as bright as the bonfire.