Licorice Root For Hair Growth: How To Use Mulethi For Faster Hair Growth Naturally At Home

Are you facing extreme hair fall lately? Worry not, instead of spending thousands on hair growth serums, and shampoos, try licorine root, also known as mulethi. This natural ingredient will solve your hair fall issues from the root. Scroll down to know how.

Mulethi, also known as licorice root is a great Ayurvedic herb that comes packed with nutrients and antibacterial properties which is great for your scalp and hair health. Ayurveda has shown that the licorice roots which has been used for over decades, has calming, healing and strengthening properties that works great for keeping the hair and the scalp healthy - thus promoting faster hair growth. Therefore, for all those who are dealing with extreme hair fall issues, make sure to read this article till the end, because today we will tell you how to use mulethi or licorine roots to promote better hair health and hair growth naturally without using any chemicals.

Licorice Root (Mulethi) For Hair Growth: How To Use It?

Licorice root is a powerhouse of essential nutrients and antioxidants that helps keep the scalp healthy and reinforce hair growth naturally. The Ayurvedic herb also comes packed with glycyrrhizin which is an anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial compound that helps in soothing the irritated scalp and also preventing infections which are likely causes of hair fall.

Mulethi is also known for enhancing the circulation of blood to scalp thus keeping the hair follicles healthy for better hair growth. But the question that many will have is how to add this herb to their haircare routine - The answer is simple - with simple and easy home remedies. Scroll down to learn more about it.

What Are The Benefits of Mulethi For Hair Health?

Are you planning to add mulethi to your haircare routine? Well, take a look at the most amazing hair health benefits of using this Ayurvedic herb for hair growth:

Prevents Hair Fall: Licorice helps to make the hair shaft strong and less likely to break. Promotes Hair Growth: It enhances blood circulation in the scalp, which promotes faster hair growth. Fights Dandruff and Itchiness: Its antifungal ingredients ensure that the scalp is clean and dandruff-free. Prevents Premature Balding: The regularity of use may make the head healthy and prevent the hair. Great For Softening Hair: Mulethi causes the hair to be soft, shiny and easy to handle.

How To Make Mulethi Hair Growth Mask At Home

Here is how you can make mulethi or licorine roots hair growth mask at home:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons mulethi powder

3 tablespoons of yoghurt or coconut milk.

1 tablespoon almond oil

How to make this mask? All you need to do is mix all the ingredients together, and blend it well to create a paste - this is what is called hair mask. After the mask is made, you can simply apply it evenly on your hair and scalp focusing mainly at the ends. Now keep this mask on your hair for about 30-40 minutes and let it dry. After its dried partially or completely, use a mild shampoo to wash it off. This hair mask is known for boosting hair growth.

How To Make Mulethi Hair Growth Oil At Home

The next and the most effective ways to use mulethi for hair growth is by making a hair growth oil with this Ayurvedic ingredient. For this you will be needing -2 tablespoons mulethi powder and 1/2 cup coconut or sesame oil.

How to make this oil at home? Simply warm some coconut oil in a bowl (double boiler method) and put some mulethi powder (opt for the organic one). Noe allow this mixture to steep for 10-15 minutes and then strain the hair oil. After straining, you are left with hair growth oil which is great for growing new hair. Simply rub this oil into your head 2-3 times a week. Massaging this oil can help boost blood circulation in the scalp and promote new hair growth.

How To Make Mulethi Hair Growth Shampoo At Home

Boil 2 tablespoons of mulethi (licorice) powder in 2 cups of water. Let it cool, and use it as a final rinse after shampooing. This rinse adds shine, soothes an irritated scalp, and promotes healthy hair growth.

The next time you look for natural remedies for hair growth, choose mulethi instead. Your scalp and hair will thank you for it.