LED light therapy for hair growth: How this painless treatment helps fight hair loss

LED light therapy may help stimulate hair growth, improve scalp health, and reduce hair thinning naturally. Experts say consistent sessions show better results.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 28, 2026 11:21 AM IST

LED light therapy for hair growth: What you need to know

LED light therapy is beneficial for hair growth. It is a non-invasive approach to stronger, healthier hair. So, consult the dermatologist who will guide you regarding this.

So, are you planning to attend a marriage or a function and see those strands of hair falling down? Scary, right? Hair thinning and hair loss are increasingly common concerns, affecting both men and women across age groups. While treatments can be from topical solutions to advanced procedures, LED light therapy has emerged as a promising, option with excellent results. In this article, Dr. Nishita Ranka, Dermatologist & Founder, Dr. Nishita's Clinic for Skin, Hair & Aesthetics, Hyderabad, tells us more about this and opt for it.

Everything you need to know about Celluma LED light therapy

LED (Light Emitting Diode)therapy

This therapy uses low-level light, particularly red-light wavelengths, for scalp stimulation. This process is called as low-level laser therapy (LLLT). It penetrates in the scalp and energises hair follicle cells, improving cellular activity and even the blood circulation. Later, the dormant hair follicles are stimulated to re-enter the active growth phase (anagen phase), leading to thicker and healthier hair. This can boost hair growth, enhance your confidence and make you feel better.

The benefit of Celluma LED light therapy

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It has the ability to enhance mitochondrial activity within cells to boost energy production, which is essential for hair follicle function and regeneration. So, improved blood flow ensures better delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the scalp, and aids in hair growth.

Celluma LED therapy can be recommended for those detected with androgenetic alopecia (pattern hair loss) and can be also used with treatments such as minoxidil or platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy for good results. It is painless, safe, and effective.

However, understand that results are gradual and visible after several weeks to months when you are consistent with it. So, don't worry, adhere to the instructions given by your doctor. So, if you wish to regrow your hair then discuss about this therapy with the dermatologist.