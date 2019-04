If you’ve been suffering from hair loss and have been looking for treatments available for hair re-growth, one of the first options you will find is using a laser comb. Whether you opt for an expensive anti-hair loss treatment or even ask for treatment options at your beauty parlour, these laser combs are commonly used and you can’t help but wonder if it is actually helping in stimulating hair growth or not. These are the top 10 reasons for hair fall in women.

So what is a laser comb exactly? It is a laser device that looks like a hairbrush or comb. It is handheld and a form of laser therapy used for the scalp. Using a laser comb is completely painless as they are low intensity lasers that claim to stimulate hair follicle growth if used thrice a week for 10 to 15 minutes.

Dr Shuba Dharmana, a hair transplant surgeon, cosmetic dermatologist and the founder of LeJeune Medspa, sheds light on whether you should bother investing in this form of treatment or not.

Keep your expectations low

‘Clinical studies have found that using a laser comb can result in around 17% of increased hair growth. However, in my experience I have seen a lot of dissatisfaction among people who have either invested in a laser comb or tried out this treatment,’ says Dr Dharmana.

She suggests that if you are currently undergoing a hair loss treatment where a laser comb is used, you shouldn’t have any high expectations. This is because it won’t help in getting rid of bald spots. It could only help in arresting hair loss that you’ve been experiencing to an extent and that too, only if treated at an early stage. ‘The laser comb helps in increasing the diameter of baby hairs that have started growing and that’s how your hair can appear thicker but for those who already have bald patches, you won’t see any results,’ adds Dr Dharmana. Here are the different types of hair loss.

Opt for an FDA approved brand

So, should you consider using a laser comb? Experts say there are plenty of companies manufacturing laser combs that are widely available online. However, out of all these various brands of laser combs, only two are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If a laser comb is being used by your beauty parlour or wherever you might be undergoing treatment for hair loss, make sure to check it is from an FDA approved brand like HairMax Laser Comb by Lexington International or X-5 by Spencer Forrest Inc.

‘The HairMax laser comb is widely available in India. Another important thing to remember while fighting against hair loss is that, the laser comb only delivers results if it is done along with other forms of treatment like using minoxidil or while undergoing platelet rich plasma therapy,’ says Dr Dharmana. You could also try these 7 natural remedies for hair loss.

