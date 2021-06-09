Makeup and proper skincare give your skin that extra bit of sparkle that you have been missing all along. However, this splash of magic comes at a high cost! Most beauty products cost a bomb, and not everyone can afford to spend so much on a single beauty product. What if we tell you that you can save tons of money that you spend on these beauty products by simply making them at home. Since people are more aware of the benefits of natural products now, it should not come as a surprise when we tell you that nature has a solution for your beauty problems as well. Also Read - Heading to the salon? Here’s how you can do hair spa easily at home

Beauty Products You Can Make At Home

It is time to treat your skin to some natural, high-quality ingredients that will address all your skin and hair problems without burning a hole in your pocket.

Lip Scrub

Lately, lip scrubs are the thing to give you that perfect pout. But you don’t have to burn a hole in your pocket to buy them. Little magic of nature can do the trick! Also Read - Make bananas your beauty buddy: 4 face masks that can make your skin glow

Alternative: Mix a tablespoon of brown sugar, a tablespoon of honey and a few drop of lavender essential oil in a small bowl. Mix the ingredients and apply the mixture to the lips. Rub it in circular motions for two minutes and wash with lukewarm water. Raw honey helps lighten the lips, brown sugar acts as a natural exfoliator and lavender oil nourishes the lips.

Face Scrub

Your face is a sensitive area that requires a lot of attention, and using an exfoliating scrub with harsh ingredients can cause problems. Try this natural face scrub prepared with ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen. The natural enzymes in these ingredients will naturally heal your skin.

Alternative: Mix two tablespoons of ground oatmeal and one tablespoon of honey. Mix in it a bowl using one tablespoon of warm water. Apply it on the face gently and massage for a minute. Let it sit for a few minutes and rinse.

Hair Mask

These are quick and effective to address all your hair woes. Hair masks condition the hair, making them soft and hydrated. This potent solution also promotes hair growth and add shine to your locks. But they can be big on the pocket – so check this out!

Alternative: Mix a teaspoon of honey, one egg and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a bowl. You can increase or decrease the quantity, depending on the health of your hair. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse thoroughly. All these ingredients will hydrate your scalp and provide nourishment and shine to your hair.

Body Scrub

Caffeine-infused skin and body scrubs have gained prominence over the past few years. While they aren’t exactly miraculous – it gives your skin a boost by improving blood circulation, giving your skin a radiant effect. But the concern of using a product can be overwhelming, so here is the solution – why don’t you try a natural version?

Alternative: Mix half a cup of grounded coffee, half a cup of brown sugar, the same amount of coconut oil and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Once the ingredients are combined completely, rub the mixture gently on the skin. Avoid sensitive areas.

Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is an easy way to fix greasy looking hair, but all the toxic, chemical versions of the products can cause more harm than good. The better way – go for a non-toxic, natural version of dry shampoo that is not only easy to make but gives you the desired results without costing your hair health.

Alternative: You will need corn starch, cocoa powder, essential oils and a bit of activated charcoal (optional). Do not use too much essential oil in the mixture as it needs to be dry. Now, apply using a kabuki brush or your fingers. Give your head a little massage, and voila!

Note: Do a patch test to check for allergies before using these ingredients.