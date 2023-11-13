Korean Skincare: Roshni Chopra Tried The Viral Chia Seeds Mask And Here's The Recipe

Would you like to try this viral skincare recipe? (Photo: Freepik)

"The glow is real, you have to try it," said the actor, adding that the results "blew [her] away".

Chia seeds have numerous health benefits, and among them is the fact that they are extremely nourishing for the skin. Korean skincare, which is quite popular in the world, boasts of something called 'glass skin' that broadly means having a skin that looks like glass, with the same radiance in terms of complexion, and a texture that looks smooth and translucent, just like a mirror. Achieving glass skin requires intensive hydration in order to get that dewy appearance.

Chia seeds, purportedly, can make it happen. While consumption of the seeds is extremely important for the overall health, they can also be applied topically, like an exfoliant. These seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and other nutrients that are beneficial for the skin. They help moisturise and exfoliate the skin, and leave you with a healthy glow when paired with other natural products that are also vital for healthy skin.

Recently, actor Roshni Chopra tried the viral Korean chia face mask on herself, and even shared the recipe with her followers, promising them that it works. Alongside a video, Chopra wrote that one simply needs to mix 2 tbsp of milk with 1 tablespoon of chia or sabja seeds, and soak them for 30 minutes. Then, they have to be put in the blender along with 1 tbsp of honey.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

The application is simple. Once the paste is ready, apply it on your face and leave it for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off. "The glow is real, you have to try it," said the actor, adding that the results "blew [her] away".

Would you like to try it?