Korean Glass Skin Trend: What Is It And How To Achieve It

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Glass skin is another trend in K-beauty skincare that describes skin that is smooth, clear, and hydrated to a glass-like consistency.Glass skin is not about covering your face in makeup, it is about having healthy, radiant, and poreless-like skin that comes as a result of regular skincare.
In contrast to transthermal makeup trends, glass skin is the concern of the future health of the skin and is focused on the following principles: hydration, soft exfoliation, and the application of lightweight products.
Glass skin symbolises in Korean culture of beauty.The glass skin movement emphasises the K-beauty ideology of prevention and not cure. So, one should be taking care of the skin on a daily basis to prevent future problems.
Deep hydration, even skin tone, smooth texture and skin without excessive make-up is something K Beauty swears by
Here's the korean skincare to follow step by step
Rinse your face with oil-base cleaner and water-base cleaner to get rid of the makeup. apply moisturiser to soften the skin and sun screen to protect from uv lights.
The process of exfoliating removes dead cells. This makes the skin absorb the product better.
Hydrating toner balances the pH level and makes the skin ready to be moisturised.
Lookout for ingredients like:
Essences are light and potent in nature. It increases skin repair and hydration, which are crucial in the attainment of glass skin.
Popular ingredients like:
It helps resolve skin issues like dullness, uneven colour, or dehydration. Peptides, niacinamide, and vitamin C are best for glowing skin.
Apply a hydrating moisturiser to seal all layers, ensuring to keep the skin hydrated and retaining the dewy look.
Sunscreen is something that will help you achieve a dewy look that can help your skin protect from UV damage.
Here are some of the best ingredients that gives you a glass skin like glow
Profoundly moisturises the skin, capturing moisture, leaving the skin plump, smooth and dewy.
Helps in skin barrier, healing, and making all the skin irritation calm and giving a healthy appearance.
It relaxes stressed skin and decreases inflammation and promotes anti-wrinkle effects.
Brightens the skin, reduces the size of the pores, and enhances the skin texture.
Reinforce the skin barrier and avoid moisture loss so that skin can be hydrated long term.
Overall, the glass skin is not just fashionable, but the lifestyle of the skincare is based on the principles of K-beauty. It is not the overnight outcome or applying much makeup to achieve glass skin, but the regular skincare that can be achieved through the appropriate ingredients.Hyaluronic acid and ceramides used as hydrators ensure the skin is plump and moisturised, whereas the use of snail mucin and centella asiatica as a soothing and repairing agent fortifies the skin barrier. Niacinamide is the finishing touch as it enhances brightness and polishes the pores.In combination with each other, these ingredients are used daily and layered properly to build the healthy, smooth and naturally radiant glass-like skin.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information