Korean DIY Skincare Routine: Achieve glowing skin at home this summer

Here's an easy Korean DIY skincare routine to achieve glowing, radiant skin at home this summer using natural, affordable ingredients.

Korean DIY Skincare Routine Achieve glowing skin at home this summer

Korean skincare has taken over the world, but do you even know that everything is available in your kitchen, and it's true. It is admired by many individuals in the world, but it is still a dream for many because it's expensive, and not everyone might be able to afford it. But you can easily afford it with everything that is available in your kitchen. In fact, some of the best Korean beauty secrets come straight from your kitchen. These DIY remedies, rooted in tradition, use everyday ingredients to make skin flawless, and you don't need to spend on any fancy products required.

Korean DIY skincare routine to achieve glass like skin

Here are some Korean skincare hacks that are natural, effective and absolutely free, and that will make your skin look radiant and glass like skin

Rice water

When it comes to Korean skincare and glowing skin, rice water is something that is likely to come up in your mind and the reason is very simple because of its antioxidants , Vitamins B and E and amino acids, rice water has the properties to brighten up the skin, it smooths texture and even help with pigmentation and dark spots. To make this at home wash the rice in water, and once washed discard the water you can rinse your rice again and save the second batch. Just leave it for few hours or maybe overnight until it Ferments slightly. Then you can use it as a toner for face and even as a base for a sheet mask. It has very hydrating properties and is natural with no chemicals, and it will give a clean glow to your skin.

Green tea to depuff

Green tea is another thing that mostly is an essential part of Korean beauty beat in the form of consumption of it or applying it as a part of beauty routine. It is commonly known that presence of caffeine and polyphenols used in green tea bags, reduces puffiness and soothes irritation you can refrigerate green tea bags and then put it on your closed eyes for at least 10 to 15 minutes. It's more like a calming therapy and if you're working whole day on your screen or if you're going to sleepless nights, then you must try it.

Honey and sugar lip scrub

Honey, which is rich in antioxidant and antibacterial properties is also known as a natural healer and having soft lips are part of Korean beauty essentials. You don't need to spend a penny in the store, but you can just make it at home at your own convenience. Try mixing half a tablespoon of sugar with honey and gently rub it on your lips in circular motion for at least 30 to 60 seconds. Then you can rinse it. It works as wonders and is a pro tip for Korean lip care.

Cucumber Mask

Hot and humid weather demands attention for hydration of skin, and this is when the cucumber mask comes into picture. Presence of vitamin C and high water content in the cucumber makes it an excellent agent for soothing and pumping the skin. You can just simply slice, share a cucumber and place it directly on your face or eyes. Just leave it for 10 to 15 minutes and here's how you get your instantly refreshed look.

Overall, these remedies can be really effective, so if your pocket does not allow expensive products, you need not worry because you have everything in your kitchen that can give you a glass-like skin, but before you proceed, you should do a patch test and consult a dermatologist if anything goes wrong.

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