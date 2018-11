Pomegranate juice has an insane amount of health benefits. The powerful pomegranate is abundant in calcium, phosphorous, potassium, iron, folic acid, niacin, thiamin, folates and riboflavin and can help you to stay healthy. The magnificent fruit also contains antioxidants like anthocyanin, ellagic acid, gallic acids, and flavonoids which can help you to keep serious health conditions like diabetes, heart diseases, osteoarthritis and so on, at bay. Apart for that, pomegranate juice can help you to look ravishing! Here, we tell you how it can help you to keep all your skin woes at bay.

It can help you to deal with those annoying signs of ageing: If you drink pomegranate juice, you will be able to get rid of those wrinkles, fine lines, blemishes and so, which can spoil your appearance. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to reduce the inflammation of your skin, slow down your ageing and enhance your look. So, if you wish to shine like a diva then don’t forget to grab that glass of pomegranate juice right away!

It can be helpful in healing scars: Pomegranate can aid regeneration of cells in the epidermal and dermal layers of your skin and can heal your wounds. The wonderful pomegranate is anti-inflammatory in nature and the oil of the fantastic fruit is also jam-packed with nutrients which are skin-friendly and strengthen your epidermis. It can help your skin to deal with the damage caused due to the harmful UV rays of the sun. Drink it and you will feel good.

It can help you to keep skin cancer at bay: Pomegranate is loaded with anthocyanins and hydrolysable tannins which have strong anti-oxidant and anti-tumour promoting properties. Ellagic acid, a polyphenol antioxidant found in pomegranates can help you to keep skin cancer away if it is applied on the skin.