Who doesn’t want a problem-free skin? Everyone does and so no one minds spending a little money in stacking their beauty shelves with skincare products. Sheet masks, serums, day and night creams, spot-correcting gels, toner, cleanser and the list to get a flawless skin is too long. Well, there’s no harm in being little demanding when it comes to skin. But if we tell you that you can get your natural glow and radiance without spending much money and without using any chemical-laden products on to your skin? Too good to believe, right? But it’s true, all you have to do is find the below mentioned kitchen ingredients and put them to use, not for your next mean but onto your skin.

Black pepper

Black pepper is a silent king—it works magic on our taste buds, and it can be equally good for your skin too. Just take powdered black pepper and mix it with yogurt. Apply it all over your face and work on the skin in circular motion with black pepper granules to exfoliate your skin. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that keep skin pores clean and avoid bacteria entering pores.

Turmeric

Turmeric is an age-old herb that’s trusted for its healing properties. In most Indian weddings, there’s a ritual where close relatives put turmeric on bride to give her skin an unmatched glow for the wedding day. It’s because turmeric gives an instant boost to the natural radiance, has no side-effects, and is anti-septic in nature. If you have problematic skin, this kitchen ingredient can help your skin a great deal. apply a turmeric mask mixed with milk or honey depending on the skin type.

Almonds

This nut is incredible for its nutritional value. It’s rich in vitamin E which gives skin radiance and elasticity. It works amazingly well for dry skin so now that winter is here, you know what to look for in your kitchen. If you want, you can mix it with banana or oats to make a mask but just grinding it with some water and applying as is on skin can be great too.

Oats

Like eating or not, but you can make your skin love it. Finely ground oats can be a base for any mask for its skin healing properties. It can treat any type of skin irritation and issue—from eczema, dry flaky skin to rashes and bug bites. Oats are supremely soothing on facial skin. It’s a gentle exfoliator, thus, people with sensitive skin will love it.

Cinnamon

You might be adding Cinnamon to your coffee or biryani for some twisted taste, but it can also be beneficial for your skin. This everyday kitchen herb can give you glowing skin for its packed with antioxidants in abundance. In fact, it has more antioxidants than a half cup of blueberries. These antioxidants help fight skin damage to reveal glowing, healthy-looking skin. Consuming it in food can do wonders if in case you’re too lazy to apply it with a mask. Make sure you don’t use cinnamon after its expiry date and tore it a cool dark place.