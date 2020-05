‘Quarantine and Chill’ is what our Bollywood celebs are swearing by during the never-ending lockdown. Since stepping out and chilling with close ones seems like a dream, many B-townies are resorting to other fun activities, which can be done while staying at home. While some are posting their workout videos others are keeping their fans updated with yummy recipes. And the latest actors to join the bandwagon are Karisma and Kareena Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters are making good use of their time by taking care of their skin. Recently, Karisma Kapoor shared an Instagram story where she posted a picture where both of them were seen flaunting a matcha mask. The actress captioned her image saying. “Packing and Pouting together. Thanks @nishsareen this Matcha Mask was so good!! @kareenakapoorkhan.” Also Read - Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by Bel sharbat during summer: Check out its benefits

Well, if you too are inspired by their skincare regime then take a look and know all about the Matcha mask, which Kareena and Karisma used on their face. Also Read - Nunchaku helped Sushmita Sen overcome Addison’s disease: 6 benefits of this martial arts weapon

WHAT IS MATCHA?

Matcha is a type of green tea, which is made by grinding young tea leaves into a bright green powder. The powder is then whisked with hot water. This is different from regular green tea because there the leaves are infused in water and then separated. Also Read - Summer beauty guide: 5 Natural remedies for your freckles

HOW DOES MATCHA GREEN TEA BENEFITS YOUR SKIN?

Matcha green tea powder helps your skin in a number of ways. Here we list a few benefits.

It has anti-aging properties

Matcha green tea is a powerhouse of catechins and vitamins A, C, K and B-complex. This means that every time you use it on your face or drink a cup of it, your skin is flooded with antioxidants. This green tea mask prevents your skin cells from getting damaged and this prevents premature ageing.

It reduces skin cancer risk

Matcha reduces the risk of cancer when consumed often and applied as a face mask. It contains the highest level of Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG)which is a type of catechin. EGCG repairs damaged DNA after harmful UV exposure. It prevents damaged cells from becoming cancerous.

It helps in reducing acne

The EGCG antioxidant in matcha green tea powder has strong anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties, which fight the sebum and bacteria that can cause acne.

DIY MATCHA FACE MASK RECIPE

Matcha is an excellent ingredient for the skin. The high levels of EGCG antioxidants present in it are also known to increase skin elasticity. The DIY mask is very easy to make. You just need two ingredients

1 Tsp green tea matcha

1 tablespoon Greek yogurt (or face moisturizer or coconut oil)

How to

Mix together thoroughly to form a bright green paste.

Apply to face and neck and leave for 10 minutes.

Wash off to reveal brighter, tighter and glowing skin!

Note: If your skin is dry, use more of an oil-based mask.If you suffer from acne, use honey as the base. In case you have oily and dry skin, a Greek yogurt mask is the best.