Jorge Masvidal’s hair transplant sparks debate: Is surgery necessary to restore hair?

Hair transplant allows to grow hair in areas where hair follicles are no longer producing hair. But even with a transplant maintaining scalp health and sometimes medications are required to maintain results.

Jorge Masvidal. (Image: Instagram)

Jorge Masvidal, a former UFC fighter who is known for his charismatic and record breaking knockouts is back in the spotlight but this time it's not inside the octagon. The 39 year old recently had a hair transplant surgery and is sharing photos of his transformation online prompting fans to discuss hair loss and hair regrowth options.

Hair thinning and receding hairlines are very common particularly amongst the male population in their late 30s and 40s. While Masvidal move towards the rising trend of people opting for hair transplants it also raises the question i.e is a hair transplant the only way to regrow hair?

What is a hair transplant?

Hair transplant surgery involves removing hair follicles from one area of the scalp typically the back or sides and transplanting them into areas of hair loss or thinning. Interestingly, experts are now following procedures called Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) because they provide more natural looking result. Given its result it's understandable why so many people are attracted to this option because of its permanent and voluminous hair. The good news is that experts note that a hair transplant isn't necessarily the first or only choice.

Is surgery always necessary?

Many dermatologists emphasise that hair loss should first be evaluated to determine its cause. Hair transplants are generally suggested when hair loss is severe and medical treatments have stopped working. Some of the factors which causes hairloss include genetics, hormones, stress, poor diet and illness. Dr. Rashmi Ranjan, Consultant Dermatology, MBBS, MD, Yatharth Hospital Noida, 110 Unit, suggests that regularly using medications such as Topical Minoxidil and Oral Finasteride can effectively halt hair loss and promote hair growth.

In addition Dr. Gaurav Garg, Hair Transplant and Dermato Surgeon, Dermalife Skinand Hair Clinic, New Delhi says, "Hair regrowth does not always need surgery or a hair transplant. These procedures are usually suggested when the hair follicles are damaged, inactive or when someone has a lot of baldness."

Hair and scalp health

Similar to skincare moving towards repairing the integrity of the skin barriers you should focus on scalp health for hair care. Experts note that frequent use of harsh chemicals, excessive styling and neglecting hair care can damage hair follicles as good scalp health is key to healthy hair. Here are some tips Dr. Garg suggested for stronger hair growth:

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Focus should begin with sufficient protein intake alongside

Balanced levels of iron, vitamin D, B12 and zinc

Try to reduce stress as it supports overall balance

Harsh styling methods disrupt texture so avoid using heat tools everyday

Wash your hair regularly to clear residue as chemical buildup weakens strands

Remember a fresh scalp allows space for new growth making cleansing essential

Promote blood circulation through gentle rubbing motions across the head surface

What matters most? Dr. Garg continues, "Spotting trouble before it spreads and watching out for early clues that whisper long before they appear is crucial. If your hair has started falling out resulting to excesssive loose strands than going to see a dermatologist is non-negotiable. Ensure to start growing hair without needing surgery as a hair transplant is usually not the first option."

Jorge Masvidal's hair transplant is a sign of the times and the growing acceptance of cosmetic surgery but it's not a universal solution. Hair growth is slow and requires patience, attention and good hair health.

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This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Please consult a dermatologist for any skin concerns.