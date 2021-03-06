Bollywood fame Sridevi was a real millennial beauty. Apart from being a good actor with her impeccable acting skills, Sridevi was also famous for her flawless skin and hair. What if we reveal her beauty secrets for you all? exciting right? Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor who is celebrating her 24th birthday today has shared her late superstar mother skincare routine. Without any further adieu let’s know what is the secret. Also Read - Take your skincare game up a notch with Shraddha Kapoor's tips

Janhvi Kapoor Beauty Secrets: HAIR CARE TIPS

You all know Janhvi Kapoor has beautiful and shiny tresses, but what’s the secret? It is her mother – Sridevi’s secret home remedies that helped her manage everything so well. Getting curious to know? here you go! Also Read - Masaba Gupta shares a glimpse into her morning skincare routine; check it out

Speaking at an interview, Janhvi Kapoor had once said that her mother used to share every beauty ritual with her daughters. “A good hair oil massage was Mom’s non-negotiable ritual. Mom would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she’d make sure she gave me and Khushi an oil massage every three days”, said Janhvi. Also Read - Not sure if your organic skincare products has chemicals? Read here

Hai oil massage is extremely important for your hair. When you massage your tresses, you actually enable the blood circulation in your scalp and thus you revive the hair growth. According to the experts, nothing can beat this home remedy ever.

Janhvi says her mother Sridevi swore by this particular home remedy for hair growth. “Mom used to maintain a good routine for her hair which always had an oil massage in it. She was strictly against using any of the products which are chemical-based both on the hair and on the skin.”

Janhvi also highlighted the importance of hair foods. She said I put a lot of food in my hair—eggs, beer, and methi. Some people also go with onion juice but methi is where I draw the line.”

So, now you all know where and how Sridevi used to maintain healthy and shiny hair. Now let’s move on to her skincare routine.

Janhvi Kapoor Beauty Secrets: SKINCARE TIPS OF SRIDEVI

Like mother, like daughter, Janhvi Kapoor is also famous for her flawless skin…just like her mom Sridevi. But, what’s the secret? Janhvi says it’s fruits. Yes, you heard that right.

“Just keep putting food on your face, fruit particularly. Right now, I’ve been using a lot of papayas. Mom would take whatever was leftover from breakfast and apply it on herself so I’ve been trying to do the same thing,” she said.

Fruits are loaded with so many natural vitamins and minerals which are extremely important for the skin and hair. From keeping skin problems at bay to making it look younger and healthy, fruits are the best when it comes to a skincare routine – in an all-natural way!

Fruits You Must Add To Your Skincare Regimen

Are you too planning to include fruits in your daily skincare and haircare routine? Here are some of the fruits you can try.

Oranges for your skin

Oranges are loaded with natural vitamin C which is extremely important for your skin health. All you need to do is squeeze some oranges and apply that juice to your skin. Keep it for some time and then wash it off with water. This will help brighten up your skin instantly. Also, if you are someone who is suffering from acne and blemishes, you must try using oranges.

Bananas for your skin

Another very important skin-friendly fruit that is easily available in the market throughout the year. Bananas are loaded with zinc which wards off bacterial infection and prevents skin problems.

Papaya for healthy skin

If you have skin pigmentation or dark patches all over your skin, add papayas to your skincare routine. Take a bowl and add some mashed papaya (make sure you are using ripped papayas for this face pack). Apply this all over your face and neck. Keep it for some time and wash it off. You will notice the change in your skin’s texture in a month.

So, what are you waiting for? grab some fruits from the kitchen and keep your skin happy and healthy.