Is Your Vitamin C Serum Worth The Hype?

A powerful antioxidant, Vitamin C provides many benefits to our overall health, including the appearance of youthful, radiant skin. A collagen booster and skin brightener, Vitamin C is commonly found in skincare products boasting anti-aging properties. This star player of skincare routines has widespread popularity, and this has led to the emergence of vitamin C in different forms and derivatives, all of which aim to support the natural regeneration process of the skin, protecting and repairing skin cells exposed to everyday life.

Before you invest in your Vitamin C, it's important to know its different forms and if it's worth the hype. Dr. Manjot Marwah, an award-winning celebrity dermatologist and hair transplant surgeon, tells you more here.

Different forms of Vitamin C

Ascorbic acid: The most common form and most unstable. It is available in different percentages but its acidic and can irritate someone with sensitive skin. It is the most affordable but look for dark coloured bottles and clear looking solutions, because once they change colour it gets oxidised and loses its antioxidant properties.

Ascorbyl Glucoside and Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate: These are the most common and affordable types of Vit C, but if they are actually beneficial is a big question mark since there is not enough research data to support their benefits.

Ascorbyl Tetra Iso (Palmitate and Tetra Hexyl Deceyl Ascorbate): These two forms of Vitamin C are expensive, but they have great stability and penetration. They are effective and easily tolerated by sensitive skin too. They are not so pocket friendly, but definitely worth the hype!

Things to consider while buying Vitamin C serum

So, when you choose your Vitamin C serum, look for which form of Vitamin C you are buying. Check its percentage if its ascorbic acid and its packaging. If you are really investing in your skin care routine make sure you pick up the right Vitamin C derivative, that is worth the price.

