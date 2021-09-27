Is Your Skin Festive Ready? Get That Glow This Festive Season With These 5 Simple Steps

Many of you fail to understand that it is not just the makeup that you are using on your skin, it is also the way you are preparing your skin for it. Here are some tips to ensure that you are enjoying glowing, healthy and flawless skin this festive season.

The festive season is around the corner. But, is your skin ready for it? if not then, then what are you waiting for, scroll down and learn the 5 simple and effective steps to prep your skin this festive season. Who doesn't want to look good and enjoy flawless skin? but many of you fail to understand that it is not just the makeup that you are using on your skin, it is also the way you are preparing your skin for it. Here are some tips to ensure that you are enjoying glowing, healthy, and flawless skin this festive season.

5 Steps To Soft And Happy Skin

What is the first thing that you need to understand it comes to prepping your skin for the festive season? Happy skin is a holistic process that requires one to work on building healthy habits combined with good skincare. And the mantra is to follow these steps on a daily basis.

Cleanse And Moisturise

Many fail to understand that the first and the simplest step towards healthy skin is regular cleansing and moisturizing. Cleansing your skin at least thrice a day with a subtle and gentle skin-friendly cleanser can keep the germs, oils, and dirt away. These are the main contributors to severe skin issues such as acne, blackheads, etc. Now, when you are done with the cleansing part, do not forget to apply moisturiser, this way your skin remains supple and nourished.

Balanced Diet

The second and the most important step in keeping the skin healthy is providing your body with the right amount of nutrients and nourishments through fruits and food (aka diet). Healthy skin is an outcome of a balanced diet. The food we eat provides the building blocks for the healthy functioning of our bodies. Our diet has everything to do with the health of our skin. The nutrients, minerals, and proteins found in food support collagen production and healthy cell membranes, and protect skin from harmful stressors, such as UV exposure.

Smile and Don't Take So Much Stress

Giving your mind and body some broken from the daily tension and stress. Smile a little bit. Wondering why? While most of you have almost forgotten to smile due to the stressful lifestyle that you all are leading, you don't realize the benefits of a simple smile. When we smile the blood flow gets better, and the skin receives more oxygen and nutrients. This can help you develop a healthier complexion alternately it also leaves you stress-free making you look happy and radiant.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking water has many benefits, and one of them is for your skin. Drinking a sufficient amount of water is the easiest way to keep your skin healthy and hydrated. How much water should one drink? 7-8 glasses of water in a day can get you that glowing skin that you were longing for.

Chuck Sedentary Lifestyle and Do Some Exercises

Along with cleansing and providing proper nutrition to the body, another aspect that is important for healthy and happy skin is movement or in simple words exercising. When you move or burn calories, your body actually produces the chemical known as endorphins. These endorphins interact with the receptors in the brain and trigger positive feelings and happy thoughts. This feeling of pure happiness and joy reflects on the skin, thus having the power to completely change your mood and keep you and your skin beaming.

(With inputs from IANS)

