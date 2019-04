Even though a receding hairline and thinning hair is one of the most common problems people start facing from their 20’s itself, both men and women find are left being embarrassed and ashamed of their appearance because of it. Living with hair loss or alopecia can directly affect your self-confidence and many people desperately turn to Google, expensive treatments and even home remedies in hopes that they will regain their lost hair. These are the treatments for hair loss or alopecia that don’t work.

While there are different types of hair loss and various reasons why you are losing hair, one of the most common queries we get from our readers is what home remedies they can use to fight against hair loss and regain their lost hair.

After all, unlike expensive and extremely time-consuming treatments like hair transplants and platelet rich plasma therapy, home remedies are easy to use, don’t require any medical supervision and best of all, they are free. However, despite the pros of using popular home remedies for alopecia, just how effective are they in reducing hair thinning in men and women? Here’s what you need to know about balding in women.

These are the top kitchen ingredients for hair loss such as eggs, green tea, onions, methi and amlas which are well-known to improve hair growth. We spoke to Dr Smriti Naswa, Consultant Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital to find out whether they can help in fighting against thinning hair or not.

‘There’s no doubt that popular home remedies like coconut and olive oil are good for your hair, mainly because they act as effective moisturisers. However, these home remedies or kitchen ingredients can only help in improving the quality of your existing hair,’ says Dr Naswa.

‘This is because they don’t have the ability to reach or stimulate your hair roots in any way as these hair roots and follicles are beneath your scalp’s surface. This means these popular home remedies won’t aid in arresting hair loss and nor will they aid in hair re-growth,’ she adds.

Other than that, she warns that if you have a sensitive scalp, you should be careful while using home remedies like eggs, honey and hair oils. ‘If you have a sensitive, itchy and oily scalp, topical applications of these home remedies repeatedly might cause contact dermatitis ,’ warns Dr Naswa.

Dr Shuba Dharmana, a Bangalore-based dermatologist agrees with Dr Naswa and says that if along with hair loss, you also have a dry, itchy scalp with other symptoms like redness and pain, home remedies will only aggravate the problem. ‘If you are losing 80-100 hairs a day, instead of only using home remedies, it would be better to consult your dermatologist and diagnose the cause as it could also be hormonal or due to iron deficiency, among other medical reasons. Use home remedies only if you have a healthy scalp and stress is causing your hair loss,’ she says.

