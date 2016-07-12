Sign In
Is monsoon making your skin greasy? Try these face packs for dry, oily and combination skin

Get kissable skin even during monsoons with these DIY face packs!

Written by Bhakti Paun Sharma |Updated : June 23, 2022 11:35 AM IST

Whether it is dry, oily or combination type skin, everyone faces some amount of stickiness or greasiness of the skin during monsoons. There are several reasons for the added greasiness during monsoons, humidity being one of them. The weather demands some extra love and care for the skin. You can either choose to spend a bomb on various products and follow a skincare routine or you can simply use expert recommended home remedies that use ingredients right from your pantry to improve the texture and glow of your skin. Dr.Seema Malik, MD, Eleganza (Skin & Cosmetic Surgery Clinic) shares with us a few DIY face packs to prevent itchiness and greasiness of various skin types:

Monsoon face pack for dry skin:

  1. Take 10 crushed almonds. Add 2 tablespoon honey to it. Mix well to make a coarse and thick paste. Massage it on your face for 5 to 7 minutes. Rinse with cold water and pat dry.
  2. Mix 1 teaspoon honey with 1 teaspoon fresh curd and 1 teaspoon jojoba oil. Apply this in a circular motion on your face. Allow it to stay for 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Monsoon face pack for oily skin:

  1. Use a pure oatmeal scrub to cleanse oily skin. Mix 2 tablespoon of oatmeal with some orange juice or rose water to form a scrub. Massage it gently on your face for 5 minutes. Rinse and pat dry. Did you know oatmeal can help you get rid of facial hair too?
  2. Ripe papaya pulp can also be used as a mild exfoliator.

Monsoon face pack for combination skin:

  1. Take 2 teaspoons rose water and 2 drops of strawberry oil and orange oil. Apply it on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Applying a moisturiser that suits your skin type is very important after you pat dry your face. Here s a guide to choosing the right moisturiser for your skin type.

