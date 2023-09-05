Is It Possible To Reduce Skin Ageing Without Fancy Products?

Is It Possible To Reduce Skin Ageing Without Fancy Products?

Only moisturisers and facials will not help keep it young and beautiful, there are other steps involved as well. These steps may just be more effective and more useful in maintaining the youth of our skin.

Skin, the largest organ of our body bears the brunt of our daily routine. It does not matter how many useful products we use on our skin if we lack or forget some basic things. Only moisturisers and facials will not help keep it young and beautiful, there are other steps involved as well. These steps may just be more effective and more useful in maintaining the youth of our skin.

As mentioned before, our skin bears it all. When we go on about our daily activities, we expose our skin to sun rays. Sun rays are only good if it is in the morning or in the evening. During the rest of the day, it may not only harm our skin but also age it. When we are swamped with work and start pulling all-nighters or working 12 hours a day or even more, we miss out on the much needed sleep. Amidst all that work, we may even forget to eat properly. A 21st century work life is bound to do that to us. Now, forget about work. Once or twice a month we feel like we really need a good party or a night out to de-stress. We end up consuming alcohol, smoke and god knows what else.

So, if you think, doing just the bare minimum for our skin which includes cleansing, toning and moisturising, is going to keep our skin youthful forever, you cannot be more wrong. Every decision that you may make in life, will have an impact on your skin.

TRENDING NOW

How To Keep Your Skin Naturally Youthful?

Skin care must be done from the outside as well as from the inside.

Reduce Exposure To Sun, Dust And Pollution

As we progress into the future, our climate is about to become worse than ever. The UV rays content in the sun rays will keep increasing and so will dust and pollution. These factors are responsible in causing the most skin damage. 90 per cent of our skin's signs of ageing is because of UV ray exposure. It can make skin saggy, dull, cause age spots, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, etc.

The Most Simple But Important Step: Hydration

Water is the best medicine for skin as well as our overall health. Here is a trick that you may not be aware of, drink at least 8 glasses of water every day. Two litres is a minimum requirement. One of the main causes of dull, dry skin is dehydration and this can only be compensated with water pr fluids like coconut water or juice.

You may like to read

Give Your Body A Break

Sleep is another very important thing that we often miss out on tryin to balance a busy work life and personal life. But, believe it or not, adequate sleep can make all the difference. When we sleep, our skin cells repairs itself. The best routine is to apply a good amount of face serum, moisturizer and get a good night's sleep.

Do Not Miss Out On Exercise

You may not know this but exercise or staying active really benefits the skin and helps it stay youthful. Research says that intense exercises like HIIT can slow down your skin ageing by almost 10 years.

Fix Your Diet

The most crucial point right after water is a good, balance diet. Avoid all the toxic foods which make skin look dull like alcohol, caffeine, sugar, fried foods, etc. Instead, indulge more in foods like fish, chicken, eggs, vegetables, fruits and everything else that is good for your overall health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES