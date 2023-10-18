Blue Light Skin Care: Why You Must Include This In Your Daily Schedule

Is It Necessary To Add Blue Light Skin Care To Your Daily Routine?

Did you know blue lights from Ipads, laptops and phones can seriously damage your skin?

We live in a generation where we are constantly tethered to either a phone or a laptop. We spend hours glued to the screens and we may not even realise how fast the time flies by. There are many debates regarding screen time and its impacts on health. Researchers have warned time and again to take precautions by wearing glare protect glasses, limiting screen time, keeping your device on night mode, etc. Aside from these precautionary measures, it is also advised to maintain a good diet and active lifestyle in order to combat the negative impacts from blue light.

Amongst all these things we often ignore the fact that our skin is also exposed to blue light. You may be wondering, if blue light is that harmful; is our skin safe? The answer is no. Blue light does have an impact on your skin. It may cause premature ageing, dark circles, long-lasting hyper-pigmentation, etc.

It is highly unlikely that you would give up your phone or Ipad or laptop after reading this. So, adopt a lifestyle where you impose strict restrictions of technology use, eat good food that can combat the side-effects, start a good skin care routine and use products that can help block these harmful lights.

What Is Bluelight?

Not everyone may be familiar with the definition of blue light. It is a colour on the visible light spectrum, emitted by phones, tabs, TV's, computer screens. A part of this light is also emitted by the sun.

Studies reveal that, people nowadays barely get exposed to natural sunlight, which is very much essential for Vitamin D generation. However, they are overexposed to blue lights because of working with different kinds of technologies all day. This is how our skin and also eyes are bearing the brunt of high levels of oxidative stress. Oxidative stress on the other hand in linked with stress and ageing.

Studies also state that, even if we expose our skin to blue light for about one hour, it can apoptosis, necrosis and reactive oxygen species (ROS) generation.

Adopt A Special Skincare Routine To Block Blue Light

Blue light skincare takes many forms from sprays, creams, and gels to sunscreens that can be used to block blue light and also rejuvenate your skin. There are also night creams that promise to reverse the fine lines and wrinkles brought about by blue light and digital defense serums that promise to block the light's rays to prevent wrinkling in the first place.

There are different varieties of blue light skin care and according to experts, they are effective. The main function of these products are to protect your skin from blue light, prevent it from inducing fine line, wrinkles, age spots and pigmentations.

Steps you can take:

You can use sprays, gels, creams and sunscreens on your skin Use night creams regularly Use blue light and digital defense serums which have the capability to block he light's rays from attacking your skin Wear a BB cream Use products which contain niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. These act as great barriers to the skin

