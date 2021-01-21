Who doesn’t like to wake up to clear and nourished skin? But, the journey to get flawless skin is not that easy. There are many home remedies that you can try. One of the most trending skincare-friendly ingredients which are all over the market these days is hemp seed oil. What is this hemp seed oil? what are its beauty benefits? let’s understand everything in this article. Also Read - Replace sugar with jaggery to reduce fine lines, wrinkles and age spots

Hemp is one of the most talked-about ingredients in the beauty industry. When it comes to skincare the many benefits of hemp or hemp seed oil make it's a hero ingredient. It contains very little cannabinoid, a compound often used for therapeutic purposes and helps in soothing the skin and relieving inflammation.

Along with essential fatty acids, hemp oil contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that improve skin health. Nowadays the buzzy ingredient is taking over the world of beauty and skincare, from hand cream and facemask to body oil, creams, and cleansers, there is an array of hemp-infused products popping up in beauty supply stores everywhere.

5 AMAZING BEAUTY BENEFITS OF HEMP SEED OIL

Now that you know that hemp seed oil has several benefits for your skin, let’s dig in more to know how infusing hemp seed oil in your beauty routine can benefit your skin health. Some of the benefits of hemp induced skincare products are:

Hemp Seed Oil Are Super Rich In Antioxidant

Hemp seed oil is known for its antioxidant properties. This oil when applied can help in repairing and rejuvenation of the skin. Your skin is the most affected part of your body since it always gets full exposure to the outside heat and pollution. Do not worry! use hemp seed oil. It can protect the skin from environmental damage, such as over-exposure to sunlight which can accelerate premature signs of aging like fine lines, dark spots, and more.

Do You Have A Super Sensitive And Dry Skin? Worry not….Hemp Seed Oil Can Help You

One of the many benefits of hemp induced skin care product is that it has been found to have significant soothing properties. Its substantial skin-soothing and skin-normalizing effects can help minimize issues related to skin sensitivity, dryness including redness and reactivity. Since all skin types are affected daily by environmental stressors, the hemp seed oil soothing mechanism can help and keep everyone’s skin in check.

The Oil Has Anti-Inflammatory Properties

As said above, your skin is always exposed to the outside environment which at times can be really harsh on your skin. The heat, the pollution, the changing weather can leave your skin inflamed. This is when hemp seed oil can come in handy. This oil contains several omega-6 fatty acids that fight inflammation. Applying this oil can help you to get rid of skin problems such as – redness and itchiness.

This Oil Can Also Give You A Clearer Skin

Skin irritation, itchiness, sudden bumps are what the skin goes through on a daily basis. But what’s the remedy? Well, if you have super oily and sensitive skin which is always covered with acne and red bumps, incorporating a skincare product enhanced with hemp oil can be the best thing you can do.

Hemp seed oils are perfect for most skin types as it can your skin moisturized. This oil contains polyunsaturated fatty acids, vitamin E, and amino acids. When applied topically, these components moisturize the skin and help it to retain moisture.

The oil does the right job for your skin without clogging your pores. It can even help to balance out oily skin, hydrating it and regulating the skin’s oil production. Dryness can also cause your skin to overproduce oil, which in turn, can stimulate acne. Hemp oil can prevent dry skin without clogging pores. This helps reduce acne that’s caused by excess oil.

Heard Of Collagen? Hemp Oil Can Help Your Skin Restore It

Did you wake up to a wrinkled face? It’s time to take a hold of things for you to enjoy good skin. Skin loses its elasticity as you age. Why? It is due to the reduction in the production of collagen. Collagen is what keeps our skin from sagging, giving us that plump, youthful look. How does hemp oil help in the production of collagen?

Well, yes, hemp seed oil actually has the ability to improve collagen production. It contains vitamin C which is important in collagen synthesis. Increased collagen results in increased skin elasticity and decreased appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.