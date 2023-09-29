Infected Pimple: How Can You Treat It At Home?

Pimples are nasty and stubborn little buggers. No matter how common they may be, they never stop being irritating, especially if it is on the most sensitive areas of the body. Pimples typically show up on the face. They appear due to excessive sebum or oil secretion on the skin or clogged pores due to dirt and oil or due to dead skin and bacteria build-up. It is not a major skin blemish. Most people typically face this problems on a daily basis.

Acne and pimples can also happen because of hormonal changes in the body. For instance, when women are on their cycle, they often get pimples on their face. Most of the time, they go away quickly but sometimes, they may get infected. An infected pimple is larger than a normal one, it may have a whitish point and it may be accompanied by pain. It will be redder in colour. The infection is due to a bacteria and this is what causes the pus and inflammation. It may take longer to heal and much longer for some people if the inflammation is bad.

Infected Pimple: What Is It?

Pimples are very sensitive to touch and it is recommended to avoid touching it at all. Here are some symptoms that people commonly face:

It may be accompanied with fever or fatigue

The skin blemish is typically large, red and filled with pus

The pimple and the area around it may be painful sometimes very painful

There may be bleeding from the zit as well

Inflammation and swelling around the area

What To Do?

The first step to treating an infected pimple is to keep it clean and dry. You can use a gentle facewash and pat your face dry. It is a terrible habit to touch that area too many times, so, avoid that.

Apply warm compress. Once a day, use a towel or a soft cloth to apply warm compress on the area. Do not press it too much. This will help drain the pus faster.

Topical treatments like benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid or resorcinol can kill the bacteria which usually cause an infected pimple. Use them and your infection will heal.

Another home remedy that may help is applying cold compress. Applying ice compress on the area will reduce the inflammation fast. It will also reduce the pain.

If your pimple causes pain and abnormal swelling ad refuses to heal after a long time, you must see a doctor. Sometimes, the infected skin lesion may be a staph infection which is when you absolutely require medical attention.

