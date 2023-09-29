Infected Pimple: How Can You Treat It At Home?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Pimples are nasty and stubborn little buggers. No matter how common they may be, they never stop being irritating, especially if it is on the most sensitive areas of the body. Pimples typically show up on the face. They appear due to excessive sebum or oil secretion on the skin or clogged pores due to dirt and oil or due to dead skin and bacteria build-up. It is not a major skin blemish. Most people typically face this problems on a daily basis.
Acne and pimples can also happen because of hormonal changes in the body. For instance, when women are on their cycle, they often get pimples on their face. Most of the time, they go away quickly but sometimes, they may get infected. An infected pimple is larger than a normal one, it may have a whitish point and it may be accompanied by pain. It will be redder in colour. The infection is due to a bacteria and this is what causes the pus and inflammation. It may take longer to heal and much longer for some people if the inflammation is bad.
Pimples are very sensitive to touch and it is recommended to avoid touching it at all. Here are some symptoms that people commonly face:
