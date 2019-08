Do not trim or cut too closely between your chin and neck, it weakens the overall base of the beard. ©Shutterstock

When a boy reaches puberty, he starts to feel changes in his body. One of those changes is the growth of facial hair. But some boys do not go through this transformation. They are usually ridiculed by their peers and bullied by other boys their age. This can affect their self-esteem and self-confidence. There are many reasons why this may happen. It may be due to a genetic disorder or hormonal imbalance. It could also be due to a simple hereditary trait. This is not a disease or a condition and should not be treated like one. If you are facing this problem, you can try to stimulate facial hair growth by following a few natural solutions. Here are some tips to follow to speed up the growth of a beard.

Coconut oil can help

Coconut oil or jojoba oil are both excellent for growing beards. They contain lauric acid that penetrates the skin and makes the root of your facial hair healthier and stronger.

Use amla and mustard leaves

Vitamin C in Amla not only gives shine to the beard, but also helps remove dandruff. Dandruff in beard is the main cause of facial hair fall. Rinse it twice a day with mustard leaves and you will start to see results.

Use facewash

You must wash your face at least twice a day with a proper face packs and not just with water. This will keep your skin clean and fresh. A clear skin accelerates facial hair growth rate. Dirt in skin pores will stop the growth of a beard and could even weaken the roots.

Include protein in your diet

Protein deficiency can cause facial hair fall. Incorporate proteins and saturated fats in your diet and see the difference. Avocados, cheese, dark chocolate and eggs are the best source of proteins. Try to consume them in moderation as too much would cause more serious problems.

Have vitamins-rich foods

Imbalance in the composition of vitamin A, C and E in the body can hinder your facial hair growth. Start consuming more nuts and seeds as they will strengthen your follicles and sebum levels. This will create a healthy environment for the growth of your beard. Similarly, vitamin B deficiency leads to thinning of hair and then eventually falling. You may take biotin pills to improve facial hair growth.

Exercise daily

Take at least 20 minutes out of your daily life to exercise. This will improve blood circulation and remove toxins from your skin. This will also provide nutrients to your hair follicles. If you are unable to exercise due to some reason, facial massage too boosts blood circulation in the face.

Sleep on time

People who suffer from insomnia often complain about facial hair fall. The reason is, sleep issues harm skin cells. Try to maintain a regular sleep pattern. This will help repair skin cells and accelerate the hair growth.

Avoid cutting your hair too quickly

Cutting and foaming your hair daily will not increase hair growth. There is no scientific base for this. Let it grow for 5-6 weeks depending on your growth and then cut it uniformly. Reduce stress. Anxiety and stress induce a coma in hair follicles and this stops growth. It is also responsible for colour change in beard too. Some people have the habit of pulling on their beard and eyebrow hair when they are stressed. A relaxed mind will boost daily beard growth.