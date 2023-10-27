If You're In Your 40s, Here's How You Can Minimise The Signs Of Ageing In 7 Steps

How do you know if you have started to age? The few common and preliminary signs are spots on the skin, fine lines that are not very prominent but are present on some areas of your face like the forehead, under the eyes and few strands of gray hair. It is not necessary that every person will start to show these signs at the same time. However, there are tricks and hacks to delay or minimise these signs as well. The methods are not complicated at all and can be done at home.
7 Ways To Minimise The Effects Of Ageing
Here are some tips:
Stop Smoking
Smoking impacts your skin and hair just as it impact your lung health. It can speed up the ageing process. So, in order to minimise and delay the signs of ageing and keep your skin and hair youthful, you need to quit smoking now. Reversing the damages of tobacco could take months so, it is suggested that you start today.
Eating enough antioxidants is very essential. It protects our cells from the damage cause by radicals. It also help detox our body. Radicals are agents that cause ageing, fine lines, wrinkles and also other diseases like cancer, chronic and cardiovascular diseases.
Eat Fermented Foods
Fermented foods can minimise ageing or even reverse it. Eat foods like yoghurt, kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles. These are great your your gut health and digestion as well.
Sleep Well
Get enough sleep. Poor sleep or no sleep can induce faster ageing.
You may like to read
Eat Your Healthy Fats
Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids are amazing for your skin and hair and helps slow down the overall process of ageing.
Exfoliate
Exfoliation is important because it keeps your skin free from dead skin cells, pollution, dirt and makes it look vibrant. These elements can make skin look dull and prevent moisture absorption as it blocks the pores.
Learn To Cope With Stress
Stress can speed up ageing. So, it is very important for you to learn how to cope and manage it. Practice any exercise that can minimise its effects.