If You're In Your 40s, Here's How To Minimise The Signs Of Ageing In 7 Steps

If You're In Your 40s, Here's How You Can Minimise The Signs Of Ageing In 7 Steps

When you hit the age of 40, your skin will start to show signs of ageing but, is there a way to minimise the effects?

How do you know if you have started to age? The few common and preliminary signs are spots on the skin, fine lines that are not very prominent but are present on some areas of your face like the forehead, under the eyes and few strands of gray hair. It is not necessary that every person will start to show these signs at the same time. However, there are tricks and hacks to delay or minimise these signs as well. The methods are not complicated at all and can be done at home.

7 Ways To Minimise The Effects Of Ageing

Here are some tips:

Stop Smoking

Smoking impacts your skin and hair just as it impact your lung health. It can speed up the ageing process. So, in order to minimise and delay the signs of ageing and keep your skin and hair youthful, you need to quit smoking now. Reversing the damages of tobacco could take months so, it is suggested that you start today.

TRENDING NOW

Eat Your Antioxidants

Eating enough antioxidants is very essential. It protects our cells from the damage cause by radicals. It also help detox our body. Radicals are agents that cause ageing, fine lines, wrinkles and also other diseases like cancer, chronic and cardiovascular diseases.

Eat Fermented Foods

Fermented foods can minimise ageing or even reverse it. Eat foods like yoghurt, kimchi, sauerkraut and pickles. These are great your your gut health and digestion as well.

Sleep Well

Get enough sleep. Poor sleep or no sleep can induce faster ageing.

You may like to read

Eat Your Healthy Fats

Healthy fats like omega-3 fatty acids are amazing for your skin and hair and helps slow down the overall process of ageing.

Exfoliate

Exfoliation is important because it keeps your skin free from dead skin cells, pollution, dirt and makes it look vibrant. These elements can make skin look dull and prevent moisture absorption as it blocks the pores.

Learn To Cope With Stress

Stress can speed up ageing. So, it is very important for you to learn how to cope and manage it. Practice any exercise that can minimise its effects.