If You Have ‘Sensi-Combo’ Skin Like Rashmika Mandanna, Read These 5 Expert Bridal Makeup Tips First

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
Bridal makeup is all about achieving that flawless, radiant glow that lasts from the pheras to the reception. But if you have 'sensi-combo' skin, a tricky mix of sensitive and combination skin, prepping for your big day can feel overwhelming. This skin type often means an oily T-zone, dry patches around the cheeks, and a tendency to react easily to new products. Like Rashmika Mandanna, who is often praised for her naturally luminous yet balanced complexion, many brides today are learning that the secret to perfect makeup lies in smart skincare prep. The key is understanding how to calm sensitivity while controlling oil without stripping your skin.
Here are some tips recommended by an expert to glow like Rashmika this wedding season
Source: Instagram
Dr.Neeharika Goyal, Director-Dermatology, Svastam Skin Clinic, New Delhi Reveals the best tips for brides to be
View this post on Instagram
For sensi-combo skin, the formula matters more than the brand.
Look for:
Always communicate your skin type clearly to your makeup artist.
To prevent irritation before your big day, avoid:
Gentle and minimal is the mantra.
1 Month Prior
Repair barrier, hydrate consistently, avoid experimenting.
2 Weeks Prior:
Stick to calming products and reduce exfoliation.
Hydrating mask, good sleep, minimal new products.
Overall, Your bridal glow doesn't come from layers of highlighter it begins with healthy, balanced skin. If you have sensi-combo skin like Rashmika Mandanna, the secret is calming sensitivity while maintaining oil control. With the right pre-bridal skincare routine and mindful product choices, your makeup will look seamless, fresh, and radiant throughout your wedding celebrations.After all, flawless bridal beauty isn't about perfection it's about preparation.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information