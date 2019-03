The skin is one of the most delicate parts of the body. Needless to say, we always look out for ways to rejuvenate the skin and maintain its glow. Getting rid of the perpetually tired look and blemishes that we carry around would be an added advantage! Thus, we are always ready to try a new therapy. Skin icing is a new technique which can be used at any time to improve skin clarity and tone. This modern treatment also helps with puffy eyes and even reduce signs of ageing. Skin icing is basically applying ice on the skin to derive the cooling agent on your skin. According to experts, doing it regularly will help you to optimize the positive effects.

How to do it: Take a few ice cubes from the ice tray and put them in a soft cotton cloth. You can also use a soft handkerchief for this treatment. Fold the ends, then gently massage your face and body with the covered ice cubes. For applying it to your face, massage it gently in circular motion for a maximum of two minutes. You can use it on your cheeks, nose, chin, forehead, jawline and around the lips.

This new skin treatment is totally natural and cost-effective. It offers visible results just in a few weeks. Skin icing has numerous benefits. Let’s take a look at the benefits.

An instant glow on the skin

The face starts looking tired in no time as it is always being exposed to external factors such as the pollution, wind and the sun. Skin icing takes off the tiredness from the face, rejuvenate the skin. It improves the blood flow and the skin gains an instant glow.

Brings down oiliness, blemishes, pimples and acne

Skin icing is the ultimate way of reducing pimples, acne, blemishes and oiliness. During icing, the pore on the skin gets minimised, as a result of which excessive oil production is stopped and the skin doesn’t appear oily. Even for preventing pimple use skin icing. The technique will slow down the inflammation of a pimple and reduce its size. It will also decrease the number of blemishes. The technique also helps reduce acne, pimples, blackheads, and prevents blemishing of the skin. The technique can be used to heal wounds and cuts.

Reduces signs of ageing

As we all know that facials are good as an anti-ageing treatment but you cannot resort to them all the time. At times you need a quick fix and skin icing can be used to prevent signs of ageing from the skin and the face in general. For best results, every night before sleeping try to use ice cubes made with soothing oil like lavender oil or rose water. This icing technique will have a tightening effect on the skin and limit the chances of wrinkles cropping up. Try this, you will definitely get a younger looking skin within a couple of weeks.

