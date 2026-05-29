‘I look fantastic’: Barry Manilow’s facelift sparks debate on plastic surgery risks for older adults

Barry Manilow's plastic surgery has reignited conversations around facelifts, ageing and the potential health risks older adults may face with cosmetic procedures.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 29, 2026 7:05 PM IST

Barry Manilow. (Image: Instagram)

Legendary singer and songwriter Barry Manilow, 82, has sparked a conversation on the internet as he candidly admitted he's had to get help with ageing through cosmetic procedures several years ago. The singer told a leading media outlet, "I Look fantastic but I'm 100 years old right? I don't know how that happened by the way."

Looking good at 82

Manilow acknowledged that he once had a facelift when he was living in Los Angeles. But the 'Mandy' singer clarified that he hasn't done any treatments such as Botox. In his words, "I must say there was one time when we lived in LA that I did do a facelift but after that it's just been a little here, a little there."

The veteran musician mentioned that he only considers major cosmetic surgeries like facelifts as something serious "work done" for him. He went on to explain, "I only had one of those. The rest of it I see something falling sure I'll do that. I'm as vain as anybody else. One of my old friends, his mother said, 'I always knew he was talented, but when did he get so handsome?'" Manilow has made his cosmetic confession months after revealing his diagnosis with lung cancer in December 2025.

Risks linked to plastic surgery procedures

With more celebrities openly talking about cosmetic enhancements as they get older experts often warn against the dangers of plastic surgery procedures as one ages. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) states that older patients are more likely to experience delayed healing, have an increased risk of infection, anaesthetic complications, bruising, swelling and recovery after procedures such as facelifts. Surgical complications can be exacerbated by other medical issues, including diabetes, heart disease or lung-related diseases.

A facelift also referred to as a rhytidectomy is a cosmetic surgery to tighten the facial tissues and remove excess skin to diminish these signs of ageing. Although most people are looking for these procedures for aesthetic self-assurance healthcare professionals emphasize that medical evaluation is more crucial as a person gets older.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barry Manilow (@barrymanilowofficial)

Some of the common side effects associated with the procedure include temporary pain and numbness, scarring, fluid accumulation, nerve injury and hair loss at the incision areas including tightness of the skin. According to experts people may also experience blood clots or tissue damage in very rare cases.

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Although cosmetic surgery in the elderly is controversial, many experts state that older individuals can safely receive cosmetic surgery if they are healthy individuals and under supervision before and after surgery. Meanwhile the 82-year-old continues to recover from his cancer battle he told the media, "You just don't even think about [how fragile life is] and suddenly you have lung cancer. But I'm still here. I'm still here. I'm not all here there is part of me that is not here they took out a part of me and now I've got to figure out, 'What do I do?'"

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment regarding cosmetic surgery or age-related health concerns.