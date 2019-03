You are already well-versed with the many benefits of eating strawberries. But did you know that slathering the fruit on your skin can help you get glowing skin?

The antioxidants in strawberries keep your skin hydrated and lend your skin a healthy radiance from within. In fact, they are ideal for sensitive skin as they can soothe irritation. And while you can reap some skin benefits by eating strawberries every day, a DIY mask has the most potential to leave your skin soft and glowy. So pick some strawberries from the market and read on for some beautifying recipes from cosmetologist Dr Nandita Das. Also, try applying these fruits to make your skin glow.

For normal skin

If your skin type is normal but needs a little TLC, this mask is for you. If you are not sure of your skin type, find out whether you have oily, dry or normal skin with this tissue paper test.

Blend 6 strawberries and add a half cup of yoghurt to the mixture.

Also and ¼ cup honey and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your skin, and leave for 20 minutes before you rinse it with cold water.

For dry skin

Here is a hydrating pack for those with dry skin. The vitamin E in strawberries can help moisturise your parched skin. Honey is extremely hydrating, and mango is loaded with vitamin C to brighten your skin.

Mash 5-6 strawberries to make a paste and add two tablespoons of honey to it.

Then add one mashed mango and one tablespoon of olive oil to the mixture. Mix all the ingredients well.

Apply the paste to your skin, leave it to settle for 15 minutes and then rinse it with cold water.

For combination skin

Here’s a mask for those with mild acne and combination skin. Made with aloe vera gel, it has antibacterial properties that can help deal with acne. Also, try these aloe vera packs for all skin types.

Mash 5 strawberries and combine it well with one tablespoon aloe vera gel.

Apply a thin layer to your face avoiding the eye area. Leave for 15 minutes and wipe with a warm washcloth.

Image source: Getty Images