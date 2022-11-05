Hybrid Beauty: How Is It Different From Regular Makeup And Skincare?

Hybrid beauty is more than just beautifying; it heals!

What is Hybrid Beauty? Beauty is such a wide spectre that you can classify it in many different ways. And the many aspects of beauty and wellness give leverage to numerous beauty brands to innovate and offer something different to their audience every time. Skin & makeup expert Ananya Kapur from Type Beauty Inc shares that hybrid beauty is one of the most significant trends to have emerged from it, which delves deeper into skincare solutions.

Hybrid Beauty Is More Than Just Beautifying; It Heals

The trend opens innovation opportunities to offer multiple solutions through one product. While traditional beauty and makeup focus on cosmetics that reduce blemishes, treat acne or clear dark spots, it does not do it all together. Hybrid beauty opens a new avenue of customisation for skin-specific concerns, including makeup for oily skin or foundation for Indian skin tones. Hybrid beauty products act as cosmetics and are rich in skincare activities.

Skincare And Makeup

Makeup and skincare see the lines between them gradually thinning as makeup products get more infused with natural ingredients over chemical compositions. When you are treating your skin with nourishing products, it naturally shows you better results. And you are more likely to buy products that will fix your skin than just even it out. So, seeing its growing demand, hybrid beauty has all the scope to develop further. At the same time, it's essential to incorporate the expertise of skin science to create the desired results.

Dermatological Science

Hybrid beauty has to rely on dermatological science that notes what ingredients can be combined and what works on the specific skin concern. With more awareness of natural and vegan choices, it becomes even more important to emphasize only organic and skin-friendly ingredients. In addition, beauty products target specific areas such as acne, pigmentation, and signs of ageing.

Skincare Routine

In the fast-paced world, everyone is looking for quick fixes. Very few people would dedicate their time to a 5-step skincare routine when they can get the same results in 2 or 3-product use.

Hybrid beauty products provide sun protection or BB creams that improve and illuminate your skin. It saves time and effort without compromising flawless results. Hybrid beauty has definite advantages, like cost-saving factors with quality results. Buying hybrid beauty cosmetics is like investing in better skin and health.

This beauty trend is a boon for someone who regularly uses makeup and loves experimenting with newer products.

