Hyaluronic Acid vs Glycerin: Which hydrating skincare ingredient should you choose?

Confused between hyaluronic acid and glycerin? Know how these popular skincare ingredients hydrate the skin and which one suits your skin type better.

Hyaluronic Acid vs Glycerin (Image AI Generated)

Hydration is a crucial factor in any skincare routine that contributes to noticeable and visible healthy, bright, shiny, and radiant skin. The two popular ingredients used to be moisturised are widely used in serums, creams and lotions: hyaluronic acid and glycerin. These two help to maintain the suppleness of the skin, its softness and moisture, but act in small differences. Therefore, which one is good for your skin? Let's find out.

What is Hyaluronic Acid?

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring substance found in the skin, eyes and joints. It is primarily used for its water attracting or holding properties in skincare products. Indeed, hyaluronic acid binds 1,000 times its own weight of water, which is a high ability to the ingredient when it comes to hydrating!

It contributes to maintaining the components of the skin in a plump, smooth and youthful condition. Lightweight serums or gel based moisturisers often have hyaluronic acid.

Benefits of Hyaluronic Acid

Delivers thorough hydrating for the complexion.

Tightens skin, and makes it plumper and fresher.

Helps soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Lightweight and non-sticky.

These are ideal for oily and acneic skin.

What is Glycerin?

Glycerin is another popular moisturising ingredient used in skincare for many years. It is a humectant (moisture binding) agent that attracts extra moisture in the air to the skin. Glycerin is a common ingredient in moisturizers, soaps, cleansers and lotions.

As opposed to hyaluronic acid, glycerin has a slightly thicker texture, and will create a barrier with the skin that will help to prevent moisture loss. It has a moisturizing effect, which extends the time skin moisture lasts.

Benefits of Glycerin

Locks moisture into the skin. Hydrates and softens skin and hair. Rebuilds and repairs the barrier function of skin cells. A cheap and abundant supply is available. Perfectly suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

Hyaluronic Acid vs Glycerin: Key Differences

While both of them facilitate moisturizing the skin, they can vary in their feel and impact on the skin. The hyaluronic acid provides lightness and is ideal for those who like non-greasy skincare products. Works great on oily skin, combination skin and acne-prone skin type.

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On the other hand, glycerin, however, will keep the skin well hydrated and support your skin barrier over the long-term. It's perfect for rough and sensitive skin, as well as dry skin.

There is also a big discrepancy in terms of expense. It is generally worth more to buy products that are high in hyaluronic acid than to buy one that is high in glycerin, and glycerin will be found in most other skin care items.

Which One is Better?

As there's no single winner, both ingredients have great benefits. The right one will rely on what your skin type and skincare requirements are.

Hyaluronic acid might be more suitable for oily or dry skin. For those who have dryness or sensitised skin, it can prove to offer improved moisture retention, as it is able to retain water better. It is generally advisable to use skincare products that have both ingredients in them, according to many experts.

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