Everyone is not blessed with a radiant and spotless skin. But we all want flawless skin. However, home remedies are a perfect solution for beautiful skin. One such home remedy that works the best for lightening your skin tone is mayonnaise. It is easily available in the market and can work wonders for your skin. Apart from lightening your skin tone, it moisturises as well as hydrates your skin. It also exfoliates your skin and removes any kind of dirt and dust settled on your skin. It also helps to remove dead skin cells from your skin. Here, in this article, we have listed below a quick, simple, and easy-to-do mayonnaise mask recipe for skin lightening.

How To Use Mayonnaise For Skin Lightening?

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of mayonnaise

1 tbsp of honey

1 tbsp of powdered sugar

1 tbsp of finely grounded oatmeal

1 tsp of lemon juice

How to do:

Take a bowl, add mayonnaise and mix it with honey. Then add powdered sugar to the mayonnaise-honey mix and whisk it well. Add finely grounded oatmeal to the mixture and blend all the ingredients well. Finally, add the lemon juice and blend all the ingredients until they form one creamy paste. Wash your face with clean water and with a tissue pat it completely dry. Use a brush to apply the creamy mayonnaise paste on your face. You can use your hands too but it might get messy sometimes and that is why a brush is always recommended. Apply the pack to your neck as well so that the skin tone of your face. While applying the pack avoid your eyes, ears, and mouth. Before you proceed to wash it off with warm water let the pack stay for about 20 minutes. Pat your face dry with a clean towel. For desired results repeat this pack once a week.