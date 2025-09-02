How To Use Henna Cream to Prevent Hair Breakage And Split Ends During The Rainy Season

Henna Cream Benefits During Monsoon: Are you dealing with hair breakage, and fizzyness? Here is how henna cream can help in sorting out this issue naturally.

Henna Cream Benefits: How to Protect Your Hair from Fizz And Breakage During Rainy Season

With the ongoing monsoon, most of us are worried about our hair. They are turning limp, dry, and frizzy. The increase in humidity and moisture is another blow to hair health, as we observe increased hair fall. It is mainly because hair absorbs this moisture from the air, leading to the breakage of the hydrogen bonds of hair, which is the basis of the keratin structure. As a result, the hair shafts swell and the cuticles get lifted. The situation is even more terrible for those with curly or porous hair. Furthermore, repeated exposure to excessive moisture weakens the hair, making it brittle and dull.

In this article, Clelia Cecilia Angelon, Hair Expert, helps us understand how using henna cream during monsoon prevents fizz and breakage - NATURALLY!

What Is Henna Cream and Why Is It Gaining Popularity?

Henna cream, a premixed henna mixture, is now available in the market. It comes with an easy-to-apply applicator so that one can use it themselves, without the need to book expensive salon appointments. While it was mostly used to colour hair or cover greys, henna cream has multiple uses. It not only restores the nutrients of the hair but also strengthens hair and controls frizz. Henna has conditioning agents that also moisturise the hair and roots. This particularly keeps the frizz under control. As they leave your hair smoother, it becomes more manageable. Henna cream also has antifungal properties that help to prevent infections of the scalp, something that a lot of people face as they cannot avoid getting drenched in the rain.

Benefits of Using Henna Cream for Hair in the Monsoon

The same henna cream can become a rich storehouse of nutrients for the scalp and hair. While most of us are aware of the benefits of Ayurvedic herbs such as amla and shikakai, the Amazonian rainforest also has many such beneficial herbs. Jua, guarana, babassu oil, a a , and malva are some potent herbs that can be extremely beneficial for the hair. They can lead to excellent results as they further strengthen the hair and make it frizz-free. The henna cream also creates a protective layer for the hair, thereby creating a double protection layer, which is beneficial in the rainy season.

Even as henna cream has many benefits, one must be careful with the ingredients. Henna cream is a great alternative to harsh chemical dyes that contain ammonia and its byproducts (ethanolamine, diethanolamine, and triethanolamine), PPD, GMOs, EDTA, gluten, etc., that cause long-term as well as short-term illnesses. Thus, when you buy henna cream, read the label carefully to make sure it does not contain any harmful ingredients. Only use organic, vegan, and natural henna that will ultimately benefit you.

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Why Choose Henna Cream Over Chemical Hair Dyes?

Since henna cream does not contain any harsh chemicals, it can be applied as often as one feel like. Most people like to cover their grey hair and reapply as per the hair growth. All you need to do is apply, continue with whatever you were doing, and wash it off after 90 minutes with normal tap water. You can shampoo your hair after 24 hours with a colour fixation shampoo and apply a colour fixation conditioner to ensure that the colour stays for a longer duration. As your hair soaks in the goodness of henna cream and its benefits, enjoy the monsoon with good food and the pitter-patter of rain.

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