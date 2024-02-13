How To Use Coconut Oil For Dandruff?

How long do you leave coconut oil in your hair for dandruff?

How to put coconut oil in your hair for dandruff? Dandruff in hair is a common problem. Dust, pollution, sedentary lifestyles, and the use of chemical products cause the problem of dandruff in hair. People use different shampoos and oils to eliminate this, often providing style benefits. In such a situation, dandruff can be reduced with the help of some home remedies. If you are also troubled by dandruff, you can use coconut oil to eliminate it. Coconut oil has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, which prevent bacteria from growing on the scalp. At the same time, the nutrients in it help make the hair strong and thick. Using coconut oil can remove the accumulated dandruff on the scalp from the roots. Mix these three things with coconut oil to remove dandruff from the roots, making the hair strong and thick. Let us learn how to use coconut oil to remove dandruff in these three easy ways.

How Do You Use Camphor And Coconut Oil For Dandruff?

How do you remove dandruff naturally and permanently from hair at home?

Apply camphor mixed with coconut oil. Grind two camphor tablets and mix them in hot coconut oil for this. Apply this mixture to the roots of your hair and massage with light hands. After about 1 hour, wash the hair with the help of shampoo. Once or twice a week, repeat this process.

Coconut Oil With Rosemary Oil For Dandruff And Hairfall

TRENDING NOW

This will improve blood circulation on the scalp and strengthen the hair, helping to remove dandruff by cleaning the scalp.

Take 3-4 spoons of coconut oil in a bowl. Add 5-6 drops of rosemary oil in it and mix it. Now apply it to your scalp and massage for a few minutes. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo after 30-45 minutes.

How Do You Use Coconut Oil And Lemon For Dandruff?

To get rid of the problem of dandruff, you can use coconut oil and lemon. For this:

Mix a few drops of coconut oil in lemon juice. Now apply this mixture to your scalp and massage gently. After about half an hour, wash the hair with a mild shampoo. You will benefit significantly by using it two to three times a week.

Using coconut oil can cure the problem of itching and dandruff in the head. But remember that if you are allergic to any of these ingredients, do not use them.

You may like to read