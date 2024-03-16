How To Use Black Sesame Seeds Oil For Grey Hair?

Black sesame seeds oil for hair: Sesame is an age-old seed with profound benefits. It is highly nourishing. Extracted from these seeds, sesame seed oil is a potent elixir for hair health. It contains vitamins E and K and saturated fats. Black sesame seed oil is a natural remedy for various hair concerns. Explore this magical oil more with Dr Lipika K Reddy, MBBS, MD DVL, and consultant dermatologist Kosmoderma.

Benefits Of Sesame Seeds Oil On Hair

Hair Growth: Black sesame seed oil's omega fatty acids nourish hair follicles, decreasing hair loss.

Hair Strength: Sesame seed oil strengthens your hair and nurtures hair cells and skin to maintain a healthy scalp environment.

Hair Health: Sesame seeds oil addresses a spectrum of hair concerns:

Soothes dry, heat-damaged hair

Shields against hair loss induced by stress

Combats dandruff, restoring scalp health

Hydrates a dehydrated scalp, preventing flakiness

Who Can Benefit From Sesame Seeds Oil?

Black sesame seed oil can prove to be beneficial for various hair types and concerns:

Hair Type: Grey, Damaged, Dull, Frizzy Hair

Hair Concerns: Greying, Hair Loss, Slow Regrowth, Dryness

How To Use Sesame Seeds Oil?

Mix equal parts black sesame seed oil with other nourishing oils like olive, coconut, argan or almond oil.

Gently massage the oil mix onto your scalp and throughout your hair, ensuring even distribution.

Wrap a warm towel around your head post-application. This helps in deeper absorption of the oil into hair follicles.

Leave the oil blend on until the towel cools down. For pure sesame seed oil application, keep it on for a shorter period to avoid excessive greasiness.

Wash out the oil thoroughly with a mild shampoo. Ensure no residue is left behind.

Some Tips For Better Hair

Maintain a Balanced Diet: A nutrient-rich diet is most important in supporting overall hair health.

Manage Stress: Stress can adversely affect hair health, so support the benefits of black sesame seed oil in protecting your hair.

The Bottom Line

Black sesame seed oil is a versatile haircare ingredient if you want healthy and lustrous hair. Packed with nutrients and myriad benefits, it offers a natural solution to a spectrum of hair concerns. At the same time, black sesame seed oil can be incorporated in moderation for desired results. Dry, frizzy, or damaged hair may benefit from daily use, while oily hair may require less frequent application to avoid excess grease. While ongoing research aims to define its effectiveness, you should consult a certified dermatologist for personalized hair care guidance, especially if you already have specific hair concerns.