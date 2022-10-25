How To Take Care of Your Dry Hair During Winter: Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Tips To Take Care of Your Dry Hair During Winter

Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement has shared some effective tips to help those who are struggling with dry hair problems.

With winter around the corner, one of the problems we face is dry hair. Of course, some amount of dryness is also caused by excessive use of hair dryers, excessive exposure to the sun, and the use of harsh shampoos. Dry hair becomes dull and lacks both shine and resilience. If the dryness is allowed to proceed unchecked, the hair becomes weak and brittle. The first thing to do is to discontinue the procedure till health is restored to the hair. Then, start taking extra care of the hair with conditioning treatments and the use of mild shampoos. Use a wide-toothed comb and cover your head in the sun. If the hair is in a very dry and damaged state, avoid chemical treatments till the condition improves.

Tips For Dry Hair During Winter

In cases of excessive dryness, mix one part of castor oil with two parts of coconut oil. Heat and apply. Remember to apply on the ends too. Massage the scalp gently, using only the fingertips. Move the scalp in small circular movements. This helps to stimulate blood circulation to the follicles. Keep the oil on overnight and wash the hair the next day, using a mild herbal shampoo. Avoid very hot water.

To dry the hair, wrap the towel around the head and allow it to absorb excess water. Comb out the tangles with a wide-toothed comb, starting from the ends and working upwards. Avoid pulling or stretching the hair and allow the hair to dry naturally. When you use a hair dryer, hold it at least 10 inches away. Stop using the hair dryer before the hair is totally dry and allow it to dry naturally.

TRENDING NOW

Home Remedies To Get Rid of Dry Hair

Regular conditioning is extremely important. Hair conditioners and hair serums help to soften the hair and improve its look and texture. They also coat the hair and help to protect it. After shampooing, apply a creamy conditioner, taking less quantity and massaging it lightly into the hair. Apply on the ends too. Leave it on for two minutes and rinse off with plain water. Do not rinse off all the conditioner if the hair is very dry. You can also apply a "leave-on" type of conditioner or hair serum. Apply it the same way, but do not rinse it off. Specialized shampoos are also available.

Here are some home remedies to help dry hair:

For extremely dry, rough, and brittle hair, mix well together two tablespoons of coconut oil, the juice of a lemon, and one teaspoon of pure glycerine. Massage this into the scalp and apply it on the hair too. Wash your hair after half an hour. Rinse well with water to remove all residues, so that they do not clog the pores. Egg yolk, by itself, can soften and nourish dry hair. Take the yolks of two eggs and beat them together. Apply this to the hair and leave it on for 30 minutes. Then wash the hair with a mild shampoo. Take 2 drops of light vegetable oil, like sunflower oil. Put it on your palms and rub the palms lightly together, so that the oil spreads over both palms. Smooth the palms over the hair. Or, take the ends of the hair in your palms and scrunch them. Leave the oil on. Mix some water with a creamy hair conditioner and put it in a spray bottle. Spray the mixture on the hair. Then comb the hair, so that it spreads through the hair. Curd or egg yolk can be applied to the hair for conditioning dry hair. Apply and leave it on for half an hour, before washing the hair.

------------------------------------------

You may like to read

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

RECOMMENDED STORIES